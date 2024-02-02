O'Gara: Jack Crowley is ready for launch and I think tonight will be it

TONIGHT is the night for the 2023 West Cork Sports Person of the Year, Innishannon's Jack Crowley, as he prepares for his biggest rugby game to date. The former Bandon RFC star will line out at number 10 in Irelands Six Nations meeting with France in Marseille.

He has received a lot of praise in recent week's and that was added to today by former Munster and Ireland great, Ronan O'Gara. The La Rochelle coach was on Off The Ball this morning and he spoke highly of the 24-year-old West Cork native speaking on how those watching tonight may be treated to a special performance.

🗣 'He's done a lot of preparation behind the scenes,I think he's ready to launch.' 🚀 ☘ As Jack Crowley gears up for tonight's titanic #SixNations2024 opener against France, @RonanOGara10 thinks he'll have a strong showing in Marseille.@Team_Optimum | #TheresMoreOfYouInYou pic.twitter.com/tbQMbvA0B6 — Off The Ball (@offtheball) February 2, 2024

'We cannot predict exactly how it's going to go but for me Watching from a distance, and watching his games from a Munster point of view and watching his games for Ireland. I think people will be pleasantly surprised, I think they will be in for a little bit of a treat.

O'Gara spoke on the work Crowley has done to get to this point

'This guy has done a lot of preparation in the shade, a lot behind the scenes, and I think he's ready for launch and I think tonight will be it'.

You can listen to O'Gara here on Off The Ball.