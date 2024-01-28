BREAKING: Jack Crowley crowned the best in the west!

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

JACK Crowley was crowned the 2023 West Cork Sports Star of the Year on Saturday night.

Following his exploits with both Munster and Ireland in 2023, the talented outhalf was a popular winner of the prestigious award, succeeding Olympic champs Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy.

A packed Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery hosted the 2023 West Cork Sports Star Awards as the best in the west were celebrated and recognised – and it was local rugby star Crowley who scooped the top award, announced by guest speaker Donal Lenihan.

With Ireland, the former Bandon RFC prodigy and Bandon Grammar School student played in Ireland’s victorious Six Nations’ campaign and then caught the eye for Ireland at the Rugby World Cup. He also played a leading role in Munster’s URC success, scoring that drop goal against Leinster in the semi-final.

Also on Saturday night, the achievements of Team of the Year (O’Donovan Rossa Ladies Football), Club of the Year (Castlehaven GAA Club), Special Achievement (Newcestown GAA Club), Paudie Palmer Youth Award (Emma Hurley) and Hall of Fame (Ian Kingston) were all celebrated.