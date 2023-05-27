O'Driscoll goals as Cork win crunch clash away to Louth

CORK’S chances of progressing to the knock-out stage of the All-Ireland senior football championship has received a huge boost.

The Rebels won their opening Group 1 game away to Louth in Navan, holding on to emerge 1-19 to 1-17 victors.

With three teams to advance from the group, this result sets Cork up for games against Kerry (next Saturday in Páirc Uí Chaoimh) and Mayo in mid-June.

Cork led 1-8 to 0-7 at half time thanks to Brian O’Driscoll’s goal midway through the first half when the sides were level, 0-3 apiece. The Tadhg MacCarthaigh man was one of ten different scorers for the Rebels, who were led by returning captain Brian Hurley; he finished with 0-8, six from frees.

No surprise, the second half was tight. Two Hurley frees and a Chris Óg Jones point saw Cork lead 1-11 to 0-8 early on, but Louth’s response was emphatic: 1-1 to trim the gap to two. Twenty-two minutes into the half Louth edged ahead, and it was Cork’s turn to fight back. Hurley levelled. The Brian O’Driscoll nudged the Rebels back in front.

Louth kept battling, but scores from Hurley, John O’Rourke and Conor Corbett saw Cork keep Mickey Harte’s men at arm’s length and set the Rebels up for the games against Kerry and Mayo.