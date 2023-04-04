Sport

No stopping Bandon in Munster U16 Cup decider

April 4th, 2023 11:30 AM

By Southern Star Team

Bandon captain Noah O’Sullivan celebrates with the trophy after their Munster Rugby U16 Cup final win at Musgrave Park. (Photo: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO)

Bandon 27 

Bruff 8

BRILLIANT Bandon led from start to finish in the Munster Clubs’ U16 Cup final at Musgrave Park.

Daniel Coughlan’s penalty put Bandon ahead before Brian Galvin, peeling off the back of a maul, extended the West Cork team’s advantage with a try. Coughlan was faced with a difficult conversion attempt that didn’t have the distance, but Bandon had built a 8-0 lead.

Bruff responded with an unconverted Gavin Hartnett try but Bandon went in with a 13-5 half-time lead after Cillian O’Flynn crossed over.

Bruff scored a penalty early in the second half to close to within 13-8, but couldn’t come any closer. Alan O’Regan got Bandon’s third try, converted by Coughlan, and this gave the champions-in-waiting the breathing space they needed. Their lead was 20-8.

Harvey Smyth McCormack rounded off a great day with another Bandon try at the death, Coughlan again adding the extras.

Bandon squad: Gavin O’Shea, Tadhg O’Riordan, Cillian O’Flynn, Conor Nash, Harvey Smyth McCormack, Daniel Coughlan, Noah O’Sullivan (c); Jyles Brennan, Brian Galvin, Louis O’Sullivan, Shane Galwey, Brian O’Regan, Eddie O’Sullivan, Eoghan Galgey, Alan O’Regan, Adam Barry, Jamie Aruste-Desmond, Glen De Búrca, Daithi Courtney, Oran Coughlan, Andrew Lane, Denis O’Mahony, Jack Twomey, Mark Slattery, Scott Brady, Matthew Power, Nick Burke, Liam O’Driscoll, Charlie Callanan.

***

