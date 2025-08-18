Turn2Me offers six tips to help students prepare for Leaving Cert results on Friday

AS thousands of students across Ireland await their Leaving Certificate results coming out this Friday, the 22nd August, Turn2Me, a national mental health charity, has issued guidance to help young people manage the anxiety, stress, and anticipation that can come with this milestone moment.

'Leaving Cert results can feel overwhelming, but it’s important to remember that these grades don’t define you or your future,' said Fiona O’Malley, CEO of Turn2Me.

'You are more than your Leaving Cert results. They are just one stepping stone in life, not the whole journey. There are always multiple routes to your goals and to success in life.'

Turn2Me has outlined six tips to support students and their families in preparing for results day:

1. Talk About Your Feelings

Bottling up anxiety often makes it worse.

Share your thoughts and feelings with a trusted friend, parent, teacher, or sibling.

Talking about worries can help put them into perspective.

For many, simply saying fears out loud can be a relief.

If you feel you don’t have someone to talk to, Turn2Me offers free, professional online counselling and peer support groups.

2. Keep Results in Perspective

Results are important, but they are not the only measure of success.

If things didn’t go well for you throughout the Leaving Cert, there is no shame in repeating.

There are also lots of conversion courses students can consider, such as doing a science degree before going into medicine, or doing an arts degree before going into law.

There are alternative pathways available to students, from PLCs and apprenticeships to mature entry and international options.

Many successful people didn’t get the points they first wanted. Remember that this is one part of your journey, not your destination.

3. Limit Social Media Use

On results day, social media will be flooded with images and updates from classmates.

For some, this can add unnecessary pressure or fuel comparisons.

If you know scrolling might make you feel worse, limit your social media use for a day or two or consider deleting your apps on your phone for a few days.

Focus on your own experience rather than comparing it to others.

4. Take Care of Your Body

The mind and body are connected.

Simple self-care practices like eating balanced meals, staying hydrated, exercising, and getting enough sleep can make a big difference in how you cope emotionally.

Try to avoid excess caffeine or alcohol in the lead-up to and after results day, as these can heighten feelings of stress and anxiety.

5. Make a Plan for the Day

Think ahead about where you will be, and who you want to be with, when you open your results.

Being in a supportive environment surrounded by people who care about you can make a huge difference.

Planning your day helps avoid last-minute panic and ensures you feel safe and supported, whatever the outcome.

6. Reach Out for Support if Needed

If you feel overwhelmed, remember that help is available.

Turn2Me offers up to six free professional counselling sessions, as well as group support services where you can connect with others going through similar experiences.

Never feel ashamed to reach out - asking for help shows strength, not weakness.

Fiona O’Malley added, 'It’s natural to feel anxious in the run-up to results, but remember that there are many options and supports out there. Our message to students is simple: you are more than your results. Your value and your potential are not tied to a set of exams.'

Turn2Me encourages students and parents alike to prioritise mental health in the coming weeks and to seek support if stress becomes overwhelming.

For more information or to book free mental health support sessions, visit www.turn2me.ie.