Mathúnas begin defence of Carbery hurling crown

THIS weekend marks the start of the RCM Tarmacadam Carbery Junior Hurling Championships.

In the JAHC, Roinn 1 throws in on Sunday with both group games down for decision. St James face St Colum’s in Ballydehob, while Newcestown’s second team take on Randal Óg in Enniskeane (7.30pm).

This is a well-balanced group, with Newcestown finishing highest of the four in the divisional league (second place). St James, Randals and Colum’s placed fourth, fifth and sixth respectively, so whoever claims victory in these openers will gain a crucial early edge.

In Roinn 2, reigning champions Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas meet St Oliver Plunkett’s for the second weekend in a row – this time in hurling – on Friday in Bandon (7.30pm). Having also won Division 7 of the county league, the Castletownkenneigh side will be tipped to top the group, and a first-round win would set them up nicely.

The other group fixture sees St Mary’s take on Dohenys in Ballincarriga on Saturday (7.30pm). Mary’s finished second from bottom in Carbery Division 1, while Dohenys placed second in Division 2, so this could be a tight and competitive encounter.

Then we move to the so-called ‘group of death’ in Roinn 3, with both fixtures also on Saturday. Former champions Ballinascarthy – winners in 2022 and finalists last year – take on Kilbrittain’s second team in Castletownkenneigh (7.30pm). Bal held their own in Division 6 of the county league, while Kilbrittain’s seconds are coming up from Junior B, so this is a step up. With tougher group games to follow, Bal will be targeting this one as a must-win.

Elsewhere, Carbery League champions Kilbree face 2023 championship winners Clonakilty in Ahiohill (7.30pm). Both sides have lifted silverware recently, so this one is hard to call and could be one of the games of the weekend.

The junior B hurling championship gets underway on Sunday, with all fixtures part of a single round-robin group. O’Donovan Rossa’s second team begin their campaign against Kilbree’s seconds in Clonakilty (3pm). Barryroe B and Ballinascarthy B meet in Kilbrittain (3.30pm), Gabriel Rangers face Argideen Rangers’ second string in Skibbereen (7pm), and Bandon’s seconds play Bantry Blues in Castletownkenneigh (7.30pm).

***

In the junior B football championship last weekend, Clann na nGael opened with an impressive 2-11 to 0-7 win over Muintir Bhaire in Ballydehob.

Clonakilty’s second string were comfortable 5-22 to 1-14 winners over Ilen Rovers B in Leap, while there were also strong wins for Newcestown (3-17 to 0-9 over Bantry Blues B in Castletownkenneigh) and O’Donovan Rossa (3-15 to 2-9 over St James B in Dunmanway). The only drawn game came in Rossmore, where Bandon and Dohenys couldn’t be separated – 0-12 to 1-9 the final score.

***

CARBERY FIXTURES

JUNIOR A HC

FRIDAY, AUGUST 1ST: 7.30pm, Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas v St Oliver Plunkett’s in Bandon.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 2ND: 7.30pm, St Mary’s v Dohenys in Ballincarriga; 7.30pm, Ballinascarthy v Kilbrittain in Castletownkenneigh; 7.30pm, Kilbree v Clonakilty in Ahiohill.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 3RD: 3.30pm, St James v St Colum’s in Ballydehob; 7.30pm, Newcestown v Randal Óg in Enniskeane.

***

JUNIOR B HC

SUNDAY, AUGUST 3RD: 3pm, O’Donovan Rossa v Kilbree in Clonakilty; 3.30pm, Barryroe v Ballinascarthy in Kilbrittain; 7pm, Gabriel Rangers v Argideen Rangers in Skibbereen; 7.30pm, Bandon v Bantry Blues in Castletownkenneigh.