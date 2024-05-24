Nicola Tuthill breaks 70m barrier with new Irish U23 hammer throw record

KILBRITTAIN'S Nicola Tuthill (UCD AC) has become just the second Irish woman to ever throw beyond 70 metres in the hammer throw.

Competing at the P-T-S Meeting in Šamorín, Slovakia on Fruday, the 20-year-old threw a best of 70.32m to finish second in the competition.

Italian national record holder Sara Fantini, who has a lifetime best of 75.77m, took victory with a throw of 70.80m.

Tuthill’s throw further extends her own Irish U23 Hammer Throw record by over one and a half metres. It is the third time the young athlete has broken the record so far this season, the first coming at the Irish Universities Championships in Belfast in early April, before improving at the Dublin Graded Meet in Morton Stadium earlier this month.

In March, Tuthill won a silver medal in the event at the European Throwing Cup in Portugal.

Kilkenny native Eileen O’Keefe, who competed at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, holds the Irish senior record with a 73.21m throw dating back to July 2007.