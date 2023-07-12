Nicola and Jane in Euro U23 action on Thursday

TWO West Cork athletes will be in action at the European Athletics U23 Championships in Finland this Thursday (13th).

Kilbrittain’s Nicola Tuthill will be in action in the qualifying round of the women’s hammer from 7.40am (Irish time). She will be hoping to build on her impressive form this season which has seen her throw a new PB of 67.85 at the European Games in Poland last month. Nicola also won the Irish U23 women’s hammer title for the first time recently, too.

Later on Thursday Newcestown’s Jane Buckley will compete in the women’s 5000m final. The Leevale AC athlete set a new PB in this distance in action for Providence College in May, running 15:41.68 in Jacksonville during her eye-catching freshman year at the Rhode Island college.

The local duo are part of a 31-strong Irish team in action at the European U23s in Espoo, which started on Wednesday and run up until Sunday.