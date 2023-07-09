Gold for Lauren, Nicola and Maeve on national stage

THERE’S no stopping Nicola Tuthill right now. The Kilbrittain teenager was in top form at the 123.ie National Junior and U23 Championships on Sunday as she broke the championship record en route to gold in the women’s U23 hammer.

Tuthill was ultra consistent with her six throws, and her best effort of 64.89 saw her add another medal to her growing collection.

It was short of her recent personal best of 67.85m (also an Irish U23 record) she threw at the European Games in Poland last month, but this was another strong showing from the West Cork athlete who will compete at the upcoming European U23 Championships in Espoo, Finland (July 13th to 16th).

Tuthill had a mammoth 18 metres to spare over her closest rival in Tullamore, as she took her national title haul to EIGHT between juvenile, U20, U23 and senior. This was her first year competing at U23 level, having stepped up from U20 – and she made an instant impact. She previously won the U20 crown three years in a row (2020-22), and had also won Irish juvenile titles at U16, 17 and U19 (her U18 year wasn’t held because of Covid). She also won the Irish senior women’s hammer title in 2020 when she was just 16 years old.

Another local athlete heading to the European U23s this month is Newcestown’s Jane Buckley who will compete in the women’s 5000m. Back home for the summer after a terrific first year on scholarship in America, she dipped down to the 1500m on Sunday and had to settle for bronze in a time of 4:29.11, just behind Sophie O’Sullivan (4:27.02) and Niamh Carr (4:28.30).

Lauren McCourt was another West Cork gold medal winner last weekend, the Bandon AC sprinter was first home in the U23 400m in a time of 55.62, just ahead of Caoimhe Cronin (56.01). McCourt recently set a new PB of 55.12. She was also part of the Irish U23 team that won U23 women’s 4x400m relay gold.

Doheny AC’s Maeve O’Neill was also on top of the podium after the Ballinacarriga teen won gold in the U20 women’s 800m, winning in 2:11.97, ahead of Zoie Richie in 2:14.31. It’s the third year in a row that O’Neill has won this national junior 800m title. Also, Caheragh teenager Katie Kingston (16) won a silver medal in the U20 women’s javelin with her best effort of 36.16m (also a personal best) not far off the gold medal winner Ellie McCurdy who won with 37.16m.