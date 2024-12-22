Southern Star Ltd. logo
Sport

Niamh Cotter racks up 0-7 but Kilmacud still fall short in All-Ireland final

December 22nd, 2024 7:30 AM

By Matthew Hurley

Niamh Cotter racks up 0-7 but Kilmacud still fall short in All-Ireland final Image
Niamh Divilly of Kilkerrin-Clonberne in action against Niamh Cotter of Kilmacud Crokes during the AIB LGFA All-Ireland Senior Club Championship final. (Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile)

DESPITE Glengarriff’s Niamh Cotter top scoring with 0-7 in the AIB All-Ireland senior football club final against Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Kilmacud Crokes still went home without the silverware they wanted.

Former Cork footballer Cotter, who has lined out with the Dublin team since transferring from Beara in 2020, was one of the stars of the show, but her impressive haul couldn’t stop Galway’s Kilkerrin Clonberne winning 0-13 to 0-9 at Croke Park.

Cotter, player of the match in the semi-final, was a colossus throughout this decider and until the 34th minute was Kilmacud’s only scorer. She took eight shots in the final, converting seven of them.

Four-in-a-row winning Kilkerrin Clonberne were always that one step ahead of Crokes though as they took the lead in the 13th minute and held onto it. Added to that, Kilkerrin had a penalty saved in the first half. The better team won but Cotter should still be proud of her showing on the big stage.

