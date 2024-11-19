Niamh Cotter included in Irish U19 for European Championship qualifiers 

BANDON soccer star Niamh Cotter has been named in the Ireland Women's U19 squad for the UEFA Women's U19 European Championship Qualifiers that start later this month.

The Coláiste na Toirbhirte Leaving Cert student (18) made her U19 international debut last month, featuring in two games away to Belgium, and she has earned her place in the Irish squad for the upcoming crunch games.

If Ireland want to qualify for back-to-back UEFA Women's U19 European Championship, they need to negotiate the qualifiers in Bulgaria that start later this month.

Cork City Women’s FC defender Cotter and her Irish team-mates will take on Bulgaria (November 27th), Finland (November 30th) and Norway (December 3rd) in Group A3.

This selection is the latest evidence that Cotter is on the right track following another impressive campaign for Cork City where she anchored the Premier Division club’s defence. Such was her impact Cotter has been shortlisted for the 2024 SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division Young Player of the Year award, with the winner to be announced at a ceremony in the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday, December 3rd. Also shortlisted are Katie Lawlee (Treaty United), Katie Keane (Athlone Town), Aoibhe Brenan (Bohemians), Kate Thompson (Galway United) and Ellen Dolan (Peamount United).