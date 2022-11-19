Newcestown’s powerful first half leaves Clonakilty reeling

Newcestown 2-12

Clonakilty 0-10

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

NEWCESTOWN will face Ibane Gaels in this year’s Clona Milk U21A football championship final following victory over Clonakilty in Ahamilla last Sunday.

The winners were full value for a 15-point first-half lead, but had to withstand a Clonakilty fightback in the second period.

In retrospect, Newcestown’s quarter-final win over Dohenys earlier in the week stood to the winners. A Clonakilty side making their first U21A championship appearance, following a bye into the semi-finals, took too long to get up to speed.

‘It was definitely a game of two halves,’ Newcestown manager Seamus O’Sullivan admitted.

‘We were coasting there in the first half. I think that was more to do with the game we had earlier in the week against Dohenys. It really helped us whereas Clonakilty came in cold.

‘It showed because we were on our toes in the first half. When Clon came out after the break, in fairness to them, they destroyed us. Fair play to them because if that game went on much longer, Clon could have possibly gone on and won it.’

The tone was set for a dominant Newcestown first-half display inside the first minute. On a heavy pitch, Clonakilty goalkeeper Jack Enright produced a superb stop to deny David Buckley a goal.

Enright would produce two more equally impressive saves in a first half Clonakilty struggled. That’s because their opponents were far sharper and more clinical in front of goal. Despite kicking seven wides and squandering three goal chances, the eventual winners would lead by 15 at the interval.

David Buckley and Dan Peet engaged in a terrific battle throughout the hour. The Newcestown full-forward finished with 1-5 before the half time whistle and proved a menace whenever in possession.

It was no surprise that Newcestown led 0-5 to 0-1 at the conclusion of a one-sided first quarter. Buckley (two frees), Edmund Kenneally, Richard O’Sullivan (45) and Niall Kelly scored in a timeframe John O’Donovan’s mark was Clon’s solitary response.

The second quarter saw Newcestown move up another gear with a Buckley free followed by two brilliantly crafted goals in as many minutes. Ciarán O’Sullivan scored a cracker prior to David Buckley palming into the net to make it 2-6 to 0-1.

Buckley added two more long-range frees, Richard O’Sullivan converted another 45 and Niall Kelly scored from play as Newcestown put one foot in the final with 30 minutes to play.

Credit to Clonakilty however, who made some tactical adjustments and played much better in the second half. A combination of Clon’s increased hunger and their opponents failing to match their first-half intensity saw the home team eat into Newcestown’s lead. Brian White made his mark on proceedings, converting six frees and adding another point from open play. It was 2-10 to 0-7 when Niall Kelly scored Newcestown’s first point of the second half after 49 minutes. Dan Peet and John O’Donovan split the posts in response as a resurgent Clon trailed by eight heading into the closing stages.

A late David Buckley free proved Newcestown’s final score prior to Brian White arrowing a close-range free inches over the crossbar. Next up is a meeting with Ibane Gaels, a match-up Newcestown are looking forward to.

‘Well, after today, Ibane will be raging hot favourites,’ Seamus O’Sullivan added. ‘We are down a lot of players at the moment but hopefully, the boys will come out and put on another great display. Hopefully, that will be good enough.’

Scorers - Newcestown: David Buckley 1-6 (5f); Niall Kelly 0-3; Ciarán O’Donovan 1-0; Richard O’Sullivan 0-2 (2 45s); Edmund Kenneally 0-1. Clonakilty: Brian White 0-7 (6f); John O’Donovan 0-2 (0-1 mark); Dan Peet 0-1.

Newcestown: Eoin McSweeney; Robin Sweeney, Eoin Calnan, Cormac O’Sullivan; James Burrows, Richard O’Sullivan, Cathal Wilson; Eoghan Collins, Joe Kenneally; Olan Walsh, Edmund Kenneally, Darragh McSweeney; Niall Kelly, David Buckley, Ciarán O’Donovan. Sub: Dan Flanagan for B Calnan (59).

Clonakilty: Jack Enright; David O’Sullivan, Dan Peet, Niall Barrett; Liam Knowles, Chris Kenneally, Odhran O’Connell; Tomás Ó Donnabháin, Aaron Cullinane; Fionn McCarthy, Brian White, Kevin McCarthy; Adam Hunt, Fergal Murphy, John O’Donovan. Subs: Tim McCarthy for K McCarthy (ht), Eoin Downey for T Ó Donnabháin (ht), Gearoid Coleman for F McCarthy (58), Sean Óg Flynn for L Knowles (58), Patrick McCarthy for O O’Connell (58).

Referee: Patrick O’Mahony (Kilbrittain).