Newcestown hurlers share lead in Division 3 

BY JOHNNY CAROLAN

A COMPREHENSIVE win away to Inniscarra last Sunday morning moved Newcestown into a share of the lead in Division 3 of the RedFM Hurling League.

With Blackrock losing their 100 percent record with defeat to Blarney, Newcestown’s 4-20 to 2-7 triumph over the county premier intermediate champions moved them to six points and joint first along with Carrigaline, who beat Castlelyons.

Edmund Kenneally scored two of the four Newcestown goals, with Jack Meade and Ciarán Hurley also netting for Charlie Wilson’s side.

Bandon are still in search of their first points in Division 3, having lost by 2-16 to 1-15 away to Kilworth.

In Division 4, co-leaders Ballinhassig and Valley Rovers have a four-point lead over the rest after the two Carrigdhoun sides both made it four wins from four. Valleys were 0-20 to 1-14 winners at home to St Catherine’s, while their neighbours triumphed by 0-19 to 1-13 away to Ballyhea. One, or both, of the perfect records will fall next Sunday week, April 30th, when the top two clash in Ballinhassig.

In Division 5, Argideen Rangers won the top-of-the-table clash as they came out on top by 2-14 to 1-6 away to Dungourney, but the East Cork side remained in second place on their own, a point ahead of a quartet of clubs.

Kilbrittain made it two from two in Division 6, with Philip Wall scoring two goals and Conor Ustianowski getting the other as they won by 3-23 to 3-12 away to Douglas. Ballygarvan and Tracton are also on four points after two rounds of fixtures. Barryroe suffered their second straight loss, going down to Sarsfields.

After two rounds in Division 7, Ballinascarthy are level on maximum points with Glen Rovers and Erin’s Own. Bal triumphed by 1-19 to 1-17 away to St Finbarr’s second team, with the goal coming from Eoghan Ferguson while Jeremy Ryan landed nine points and Brian O’Donovan scored four.