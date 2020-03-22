Newcestown GAA's impressive trophy collection is the envy of all

HOW the table that held all the trophies that Newcestown won in the past 12 months didn’t buckle under their sheer weight will rank as a mystery of modern engineering.

An incredible 12 cups and two plaques packed the under-pressure table at the recent victory dinner dance held by Newcestown camogie and GAA clubs at the Munster Arms Hotel in Bandon.

It’s a collection that is the envy of all clubs. Little wonder that Newcestown celebrated their successes in style, as they should.

So, what exactly did the camogie and GAA clubs win in 2019?

Intermediate county camogie champions.

Won Carbery senior camogie championship.

Won Carbery minor A camogie league.

Cork camogie U16B Plate champions.

Won county U16B camogie league.

Won Rebel Óg West U12 Hurling League Division 1.

Won the Rebel Óg West U14 HC Division 3 title.

Captured both the Rebel Óg West U16 HC Division 2 title and Rebel Óg county Division 2 title.

Won Rebel Óg West 1 Minor football championship title and Rebel Óg County Division 1 Minor FC crown.

Won Rebel Óg West Minor 1 hurling championship and Rebel Óg County Division 1 Minor HC title.

Carbery U21 B football champions and Cork U21B football champions.

Won Carbery U21A hurling championship final.

Won Carbery Junior Hurling League Section 2.

Not a bad year’s work, you’ll agree.