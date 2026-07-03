Newcestown and Ibane Gaels to clash in Cabery U21A hurling championship opener

THE Clóna Milk Carbery U21A Hurling Championship throws in this Friday as defending champions Newcestown face Ibane Gaels (8pm) in a semi-final at Kilbrittain.

The winner here will play Bandon in the final. Newcestown saw off Bandon in last year’s decider (1-19 to 3-9).

In the U21B grade, Kilbrittain defeated Dohenys in the first quarter-final on Monday night, 1-19 to 0-9, and advance to meet St Colum’s in the last four.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second quarter-final sees Clonakilty face reigning champions Ahán Gaels in Ahiohill (8pm). The winner advances to meet Kilbree in the semi-final.

The U21C hurling semi-finals will be held in August – Randal Óg and St James meet on Friday, August 7th in Rossmore (7pm), and the day after it’s O’Donovan Rossa v Owen Gaels in Ardfield (7pm).

***

The Clóna Milk Carbery U21A Football Championship begins on Saturday, July 11th as the quarter-finals see Carbery Rangers face Ibane Gaels and Castlehaven take on Newcestown. The two remaining quarters will take place on Sunday, July 12th, as Dohenys face Bantry Blues and O’Donovan Rossa come up against Clonakilty.

In the U21B grade, Ahán Gaels take on St Colum’s on Saturday, July 11th; this is a repeat of last season’s final that St Colum’s won 2-9 to 0-7. On the same evening, Kilmacabea/St James meet Kilmeen. Ilen Rovers face Bandon on Sunday 12th.

The U21C quarter-finals start on Saturday, July 11th, when Kilbrittain meet Tadhg MacCarthaigh. The next day, Muintir Bhaire battle with Randal Óg, Gabriel Rangers take on Urhan and Clann na nGael play Owen Gaels.