Newcestown and Courceys hurlers to battle in Senior A

NEWCESTOWN will face 2022 county senior A hurling championship finalists, Courcey Rovers, in Group B of the 2023 competition.

The Carbery club will also take on both Ballyhea and Blarney, and will undoubtedly be looking at getting top two to progress to the knock-out stages, but there is a possibility of relegation danger too.

Inniscarra will begin their return to the second tier when they face relegated premier senior side Na Piarsaigh, Bride Rovers and Killeagh in Group A. It’s a tough group for Scarra but they will definitely bring momentum from their 2022 title-winning campaign. Group C sees Fermoy, Cloyne, Carrigtwohill and Mallow battle it out.

Donal Kelleher’s first season in charge of Bandon pits them in Group A of the 2023 Premier IHC. Castlelyons, Ballincollig and intermediate AHC winners Dungourney will face the West Cork men. After getting knocked out in the quarter-finals last time, Bandon will be gunning to improve. It’s Carrigdhoun v Muskerry in Group B as Éire Óg face Valley Rovers. Carrigaline and relegated senior A side Ballymartle complete the group. Both Rovers and Éire Óg failed to make it out of the first round in 2022 and will be keen to improve. Last year’s beaten finalists Castlemartyr face Ballinhassig, Watergrasshill and Kilworth in Group C.

A Carbery derby will take place in the 2023 Premier JHC as Kilbrittain and Barryroe lock horns for the second year running. The black and amber got beaten after extra time in the 2022 semi-final. The rest of Group B comprises Milford and Ballygarvan. Argideen Rangers meanwhile face Tracton and the second strings of Glen Rovers and Erin’s Own in Group A. After having a decent campaign where they pushed Ballygiblin all the way in 2022, Rangers will hope to continue their development.

Also, St Finbarr’s will start their defence of their premier senior hurling crown by facing Newtownshandrum, Kanturk and Sarsfields in Group C. Blackrock will be hoping to avenge their final loss and are drawn with Glen Rovers, Midleton and Bishopstown in Group A. Erin’s Own, Douglas, Fr O’Neill’s and Charleville will contest Group B.

