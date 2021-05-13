Newcestown and Bandon kept apart but face familiar opposition in 2021 Cork SAHC

NEWCESTOWN hurlers have the chance to atone for their 2020 Cork Senior A Hurling Championship semi-final loss to Fr O’Neill’s after the teams were drawn in the same group for this year’s championship.

Fr O’Neill’s got the better of the Carbery men by 4-13 to 1-13 last September, and they’ll meet again this year. There are more familiar faces in Group C too as Newcestown, again, face Cloyne and Killeagh, two teams they beat in the group stage of last year’s Cork SAFC.

In Group A, Bandon are in with Kanturk, Fermoy and Blarney – and the West Cork side played two of these three teams in last year’s championship. Bandon beat Fermoy by a single point in the group stage before they lost to Kanturk, 2-15 to 0-15, in the county quarter-final.

In the 2021 Cork SAHC, two teams will progress from each group of four to the play-off stages. With six teams in the knock-out stages the two top group winners qualify for the semi-finals and the remaining group winner and the three second-placed teams qualify for the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere, Argideen Rangers don’t yet know whether they will be in action in the Cork Intermediate A HC or the Lower Intermediate HC, as it all depends on the outcome of the 2020 IAHC round-robin relegation series involving Meelin and Glen Rovers.

Two West Cork clubs that do know their opposition in the 2021 Cork LIHC are Kilbrittain and Barryroe. Beaten 2020 semi-finalists Kilbrittain have been drawn in Group A along with Dripsey, Grenagh and the third-placed team from Argideen Rangers/Meelin/Glen Rovers round-robin series. Barryroe are in Group C with St Catherine’s, Milford and Ballygarvan. In the LIHC two teams progress from each group of four to the play-off stages. With six teams in the knock-out stages the two top group winners qualify for the semi-finals and the remaining group winner and the three second-placed teams qualify for the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere, in the county Premier SHC, reigning county champions Blackrock will play Erin’s Own, St Finbarr’s and Charleville.

The county hurling championship draws are as follows:

2021 Cork Premier SHC – Group A: Glen Rovers, Douglas, Newtownshandrum, Bishopstown. Group B: Sarsfields, Na Piarsaigh, Midleton, Carrigtwohill. Group C: Blackrock, Erin’s Own, St Finbarr’s, Charleville.

2021 Cork SAHC – Group A: Kanturk, Bandon, Fermoy, Blarney. Group B: Ballyhea, Bride Rovers, Ballymartle, Mallow. Group C: Fr O’Neills, Newcestown, Cloyne, Killeagh.

2021 Cork Premier IHC – Group A: Carrigaline, Courcey Rovers, Youghal, Winner of Aghabullogue/Éire Óg. Group B: Castlelyons, Watergrasshill, Inniscarra, Valley Rovers. Group C: Kilworth, Ballincollig, Ballinhassig, Aghada.

2021 Cork IAHC – Group A: Loser of Aghabullogue/Éire Óg, Sarsfields, Dungourney, second team from the Argideen Rangers/Meelin/Glen Rovers round-robin. Group B: Blackrock, Mayfield, Douglas, Winner of Russell Rovers/Castlemartyr. Group C: Kildorrery, Cloughduv, Midleton, first team from the Argideen Rangers/Meelin/Glen Rovers round robin.

2021 Cork Lower IHC – Group A: Third place team between Argideen Rangers/Meelin/Glen Rovers round-robin, Kilbrittain, Dripsey, Grenagh. Group B: Loser of Castlemartyr/Russell Rovers, Tracton, St Finbarr’s, Junior A winners. Group C: St Catherine’s, Milford, Ballygarvan, Barryroe.