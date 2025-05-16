Southern Star Ltd. logo
Newcestown and Bandon eager to push on in county hurling league

May 16th, 2025 10:00 AM

By Matthew Hurley

Newcestown's Jack Meade takes control of the ball against Courcey Rovers' Colm Daly.

NEWCESTOWN will aim to keep their unbeaten run going in the Red FM county hurling league Division 3 when they travel to Courcey Rovers next Saturday at 7pm.

Courcey’s sit two points off the Carbery side in the standings so this game has the feel of a top-of-the-table clash.

Bandon are one of only three county league clubs with a 100 percent winning record and their next test in Division 4 is away to Cloughduv on Saturday at 4pm.

Kilbrittain sit fourth in Division 5, just two points off the top and they face Ballygarvan away on Saturday at 6pm.

All three West Cork clubs in Division 6 have away games this weekend.

Argideen Rangers are two points off the promotion places and travel to Riverstown to take on Sarsfields’ seconds on Saturday at 3pm.

Ballinascarthy are in the same boat as Argideen and face Na Piarsaigh’s seconds on Sunday at 11.30am.

Barryroe are one point further behind and take on Kinsale on Saturday at 6pm.

Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas hope to continue their impressive league form when they meet St Finbarr’s B in Togher on Saturday at 3pm.

