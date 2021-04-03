New online option for Doheny GAA lotto

THE longest running GAA club lotto in West Cork now has an online option.

The Doheny/Sam Maguire GAA Club lotto is an important fundraiser for the club and from this week there is now an online option to buy tickets, as well as buying physical lotto tickets from the usual sources.

The hope is that Dohenys’ diaspora, spread right across West Cork and the globe, will support the club lotto that is vital to its fundraising activities.

‘Our club lotto is going 30 years exactly and it was the first lotto in West Cork,’ Eddie Moloney explains.

‘I took over as treasurer at the time and Donie McCarthy, who is now the Carbery GAA Secretary, took over as club secretary.

‘We had just built the Pavilion and we were in dire straits for finance. A few went up to Knocknagree who had started a lotto at the time to see how it worked, we started our own then and it’s been going ever since.

‘Creating an online option was always the plan for our lotto. A lot of people have left over the years – they are in Australia, America, across the world – and they often said they’d love to help out, so this option gives them the chance to support the club from wherever they are in the world.’

All money raised from the lotto draw goes directly to the club so Dohenys can invest in the playing and training facilities that it needs as a fast-growing club.

To play the Doheny/Sam Maguire lotto online, download the Clubforce app on your mobile or go to the Doheny GAA website.

Once you register with Clubforce, you’re up and running and you can choose from various online options. If you want, you can even enter your lines of numbers for up to one year in one go!

Next week's jackpot is €6,200 and the draw will take place on Monday night, April 5th in the Pavilion at 9pm. There was no winner of the lotto held last Monday night. Numbers drawn were 9, 27 and 35.