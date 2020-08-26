New Munster rugby kit will prove a big hit in West Cork

THE new Munster Rugby 2020/21 European kit is certain to prove a big hit in West Cork.

With so many local players involved with Munster, and rugby continuing to grow in the region, this is a boom time for West Cork rugby. Darren Sweetnam, Fineen Wycherley, Gavin Coombes and Liam Coombes are all in the Munster senior squad, while Jack Crowley, Josh Wycherley, James French and John Hodnett are involved in the Munster Academy.

This new Munster Rugby 2020/21 European adidas kit is now available for pre-order exclusively from Life Style Sports, the exclusive retail partner to Munster Rugby. The jersey takes its inspiration from the Red Army around the world, which is represented in the heatmap print on the new jersey.

The jersey includes two stars above the Munster Rugby crest for the first time, to mark the club’s 2006 and 2008 European title wins. Another striking detail supporters will notice is the club’s motto of ‘Stand Up And Fight’ embossed on the jersey neckline.