New bosses for Bandon, Newcestown, Kilbrittain

IT IS all change in the managerial hurling front in West Cork.

Out of the five Carbery teams that will enter the county championships, three have appointed new managers.

In the premier senior hurling championship, Charlie Wilson stepped down as Newcestown boss after the 2024 campaign, and Niall O’Sullivan is the new man in the hotseat. O’Sullivan will be joined in the management team by Aidan O’Sullivan, Conor O’Donovan and Brian Moloney with Niall McIntyre coming in as strength and conditioning coach.

Newcestown didn’t get out of their group in 2024, losing to Fr O’Neills, Blackrock and St Finbarr’s. They will be in Group 2 next season, with Midleton, Newtownshandrum and Charleville.

In the intermediate A hurling championship, Joe Burke has stepped up to become Bandon hurlers’ new boss with Pat Barry stepping back. Burke was a selector for the Lilywhites’ hurlers last term. James Nyhan from Cloyne has joined as Bandon coach while the selectors for 2025 are Chris Bonnar, Donncha Burke, Eoin Duggan and Sean O’Reilly. Mikey Power will be in charge of strength and conditioning while Cathal Cashman will look after their stats.

Bandon were in the premier senior grade in 2019 and now find themselves in the fourth tier of Cork hurling. They will hope to progress from Group 1 in the new season as they face Midleton’s second team, Mayfield and Russell Rovers.

In the premier junior hurling championship, Kilbrittain have former Ballinascarthy and Carbery hurling manager Joe Ryan entering the hotseat, taking over from John Considine. Ryan was part of Considine’s backroom team last year and was the manager who led Bal to back-to-back Carbery JAHC titles in 2021 and 2022. His backroom team will be announced in the coming weeks. The black and amber face Nemo Rangers, Cloughduv and Barryroe in this year’s championship as they hope to progress beyond the group stage.

Speaking of Barryroe, Tipperary native Conor Walsh is sticking around for a second season, with a backroom team of Timmy Carroll, Arthur Tobin and Liam Murphy.

Finally, Argideen Rangers will have Jim Foley in charge of their hurlers, with Diarmuid Corcoran as coach. Foley will also be in charge of the club’s footballers as the majority of the Timoleague squad play dual. Rangers face Ballygarvan, Milford and Tracton in Group 3 of the championship.