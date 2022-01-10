NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE: Cork kick off Division 2 campaign away to Roscommon

CORK will kick off their Allianz Football League Division 2 campaign with a testing away trip to Roscommon at the end of January.

The Rebels, under new manager Keith Ricken, will play four games on the road in Division 2 this season, starting with the journey to Dr Hyde Park to take on Roscommon on Sunday, January 30th.

Cork are also away to Derry, Meath and Offaly in this campaign, while they will have home games in Páirc Uí Chaoimh against familiar foes Clare, Galway and Down.

Both Roscommon and Galway were relegated from Division 1 last season, while Derry and Offaly won promotion from Division 3.

The top two teams in Division 2 will win promotion to Division 1 and also face off in the Division 2 final in early April.

Cork’s Division 2 fixtures:

Sunday, January 30th: Roscommon v Cork, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm.

Saturday, February 5th: Cork v Clare, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm.

Sunday, February 20th: Derry v Cork, Owenbeg, 2pm.

Saturday, February 26th: Cork v Galway, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 5pm.

Sunday, March 13th: Meath v Cork, Páirc Tailteann, 2pm.

Sunday, March 20th: Cork v Down, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1pm.

Sunday, March 27th: Offaly v Cork, Bord Na Móna O’Connor Park, 2pm.