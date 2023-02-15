Nagle and O’Connell sisters combine to take first place

FROE Road in Rosscarbery was an ideal venue for the recent Bol Chumann’s ladies’ open day.

Following on from Dunderrow’s successful hosting in November, the latest in the series again demonstrated the strength of women’s bowling at adult and under-age level. Fourteen teams of three completed the six-shot course and there was excitement aplenty as many, particularly in the U12, and U14 sector, expertly managed the tricky downward stretch of the opening shots.

A feature of the day was the attendance in large numbers of so many young bowl-players from regions North, North-East, Gaeltacht and Mid Cork. Former Ból Chumann chairperson Susan Greene, ladies’ committee chair Caroline O’Leary, local committee representative Emma Fitzpatrick along with Ból Chumann’s James O’Driscoll and local club members saw after the organisational side of things and ensured a smooth-running event.

The format that had a leading player from senior, intermediate, or junior ranks accompanied by two from the under-age sector in teams of three brought a competitive element to proceedings. Setting a big early target were the trio of Karen O’Callaghan, local star Maebh Cuinnea and Grace O’Sullivan, whose 616.7 metre total seemed set for outright honours. It was late in the day when another from the host club, senior standard bearer Maria Nagle teamed up with Macroom sisters, Shauna and Keeva O’Connell and it was this combination, all excelling at different points, who surpassed the early leaders by just under five metres finishing with 621.

There was a tie for third place as Dunderrow winner Meghan Collins, this time partnered by Róisín O’Sullivan and Róisín Allen, totalled 595 metres, a figure that was matched by Emma Fitzpatrick, accompanied by Leila and Bella Barry-Twohig. The individual long shots were also keenly contested. The U12 winner was Aoife McCarthy, Skibbereen; U14, Ciara Lennon, Drinagh; and U16, Aoibhinn O’Connell, Inchigeelagh. The ladies’ committee have pencilled in April for their next hosting, when the event will move to a different region.

Trials are currently taking place for selection on Cork U12 and U14 teams to travel to Newcastle, Co Dublin on March 4th for the inter-provincial under-age series.

There was a big turn-out at Castletownkenneigh on Saturday for the boys’ event. Trials have also taken place for inclusion on the girls’ team. Youths officer David Murphy and Caroline O’Leary for the girls are in the process of finalising teams. Confirmed are the girls’ U12 and travelling to Dublin are Cáit Young (West Cork), Chloe Hubbard (North Cork), Grace O’Sullivan (West), Caoimhe Hurley (West).