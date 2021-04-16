Munster senior football and hurling championship draws on Monday morning

CORK footballers and hurlers will discover their routes to Munster championship glory next Monday morning when the draws are held.

The draw for the 2021 Munster Senior Football Championship will be held on Monday morning following the 7.30am news on RTÉ Radio 1. As finalists in 2020, Cork and defending champions Tipperary have been seeded in opposite semi-finals while Kerry, Clare, Limerick, and Waterford are in the pot for the quarter-finals.

The draw for the 2021 Munster SHC also take place on RTÉ Radio 1 on Monday morning, at 8.30am. This is an open draw with five teams in the hat – defending champions Limerick, Cork, Waterford, Tipperary and Clare. The first team drawn plays the second team drawn in the first semi-final. The third team draw goes in to the second semi-final where they will play the winners of the fourth and five team drawn who must first play one another in the quarter-final.