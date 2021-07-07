Month-long alternative Courtmac 10km is underway

BY MARTIN WALSH

NOT every athlete can make it to the Olympic arena, but events such as the Courtmacsherry 10km Road Race, now in its 14th season, offers athletes, fun runners and walkers an opportunity to set their own personal best as West Cork whets its appetite for events in Tokyo.

Because of Covid-19, the race organisers are holding their alternative event again this year and the only restriction is that participants must compete between this Thursday (July 1st) and the August bank-holiday Monday.

Last year, Andrew Sheehan of the Clonakilty Road Runners and Karen Bevan (Eagle AC) set their respective winning times of 33 minutes and 36 seconds and 43 minutes and 55 seconds.

Denis Griffin, a member of the organising Courtmacsherry Rowing Club said, ‘Proceeds from this event will be split between the Courtmacsherry Rowing Club Building Fund and the raffle and race prizes. All prizes will consist of vouchers purchased from our local businesses, which we would encourage people to support during the coming months as hopefully, restrictions will continue to be lifted.’

Entry, only €10, is on the Courtmacsherry Rowing Club’s Facebook page. Runners can choose a time that suits their own particular needs to run or walk the event. The route is the same fast flat course as previous years. The start sign is on a pole beside The Lifeboat Inn, the usual start/finish line. A ‘selfie station’ is on the promenade near the community tennis court that was refurbished earlier this week.

The organisers wish to remind participants that as the route is on the public road between the villages of Courtmacsherry and Timoleague, to be mindful of traffic They also advise adherence to the latest guidelines on social distancing whilst participating.

There will be a prize for the fastest female and male runner while the organisers will also give a free entry to the raffle each time a person registers, regardless of whether they complete the course or supply race-time proof. The runners and walkers league table will be regularly updated on the Facebook event page.