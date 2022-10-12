Moloney and Casey among Cork’s seven Soaring Star nominees

SEVEN Cork players have been nominated for the PwC Camogie Soaring Stars 2022. These nominees comprise of players in the intermediate and junior Camogie championships.

Courcey Rovers’ Ashling Moloney and Inniscarra’s Joanne Casey are among those Rebel nominees after reaching the All-Ireland intermediate decider.

The team eventually lost to Galway 0-13 to 0-11.

The other five players are Stefanie Beausang, Niamh O’Leary, Kate Kilcommins, Rachel Harty and Lauren Homan.

The presentations of the awards will take place at a PwC Camogie All-Stars ceremony on Saturday, 26th November in Croke Park.

PwC Camogie Soaring Stars 2022 Nominees:

GOALKEEPER: Stefanie Beausang (Cork), Aine Graham (Antrim), Fiona Ryan (Galway).

CORNER BACK: Ciara Hickey (Galway), Ashling Moloney (Cork), Éimear O’Kane (Armagh), Sophia Payne (Meath).

FULL BACK: Ciara Donohue (Galway), Niamh O’Leary (Cork), Michelle Powell (Clare).

HALF BACK: Rebecca Bradley (Derry), Katie Manning (Galway), Gráinne McNicholl (Derry), Katie Anna Porter (Galway).

CENTRE BACK: Lisa Casserly (Galway), Kate Kilcommins (Cork), Megan McGarry (Antrim).

MIDFIELD: Grace Coleman (Meath), Rachel Harty (Cork), Jennifer Hughes (Galway), Emma Laverty (Antrim), Michelle McArdle (Armagh).

HALF FORWARD: Tegan Canning (Galway), Joanne Casey (Cork), Aoife Minogue (Meath), Sinead Quinn (Armagh).

CENTRE FORWARD: Amy Gaffney (Meath), Katie Gilchrist (Galway), Bríd Magill (Antrim).

CORNER FORWARD: Dervla Cosgrove (Antrim), Shanise Fitzsimons (Cavan), Lauren Homan (Cork), Laura Loughnane (Galway).

FULL FORWARD: Jane Dolan (Meath), Niamh McPeake (Galway), Therese Mellon (Derry).