Millie Condon wins West Cork Sports Star Paudie Palmer Youth Award

MILLIE Condon is the first recipient of the West Cork Sports Star Paudie Palmer Youth Award.

The Ballinascarthy teenager, who won THREE All-Ireland titles during a memorable 2022, will receive her deserved accolade at the 2022 Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star Awards annual gala ceremony on Saturday night, March 11th.

Millie will be the first recipient of this award since it was renamed in honour of the legendary Paudie Palmer, who passed away in January.

