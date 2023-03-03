Sport

Millie Condon wins West Cork Sports Star Paudie Palmer Youth Award

March 3rd, 2023 11:30 AM

By Kieran McCarthy

Millie Condon in action for her school, Sacred Heart Clonakilty.

Share this article

MILLIE Condon is the first recipient of the West Cork Sports Star Paudie Palmer Youth Award.

The Ballinascarthy teenager, who won THREE All-Ireland titles during a memorable 2022, will receive her deserved accolade at the 2022 Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star Awards annual gala ceremony on Saturday night, March 11th.

Millie will be the first recipient of this award since it was renamed in honour of the legendary Paudie Palmer, who passed away in January.

Read this week's Star for an interview with Millie

 

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Read More

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.