MID CORK: Aghinagh live up to junior A football favourites tag with emphatic win in group opener

IN Group 3 of the Mid Cork JAFC, Aghinagh, one of the pre-season favourites for ultimate honours, served due notice of their serious intent when they demolished the challenge of Grenagh at Coachford, winning 4-15 to 2-6.

Ághinagh had inflicted damage on their opponents by half time when they enjoyed a 2-8 to 0-3 advantage and appeared to be in comfortable control. A goal from Liam Twohig in the 15th minute gave them a 1-3 to 0-1 advantage and a second goal, from Dara McCarthy, on 23 minutes really deflated Grenagh. Three late points from Liam Twohig emphasised the Aghinagh control.

The second half was played out at a leisurely pace with Aghinagh on top despite Grenagh efforts to get back into contention. A goal from a penalty by Ultan Duggan in the 40th minute was cancelled out by a third Aghinagh goal a minute later, Gearóid O’Sullivan getting possession from Declan Ambrose before crashing the ball to the Grenagh net. Dara McCarthy, set up by substitute TJ Buckley, had a fourth goal for Aghinagh in the 50th minute and Grenagh efforts were rewarded with a Shane Dorgan goal in the 54th minute. Aghinagh scorers were Liam Twohig 1-10 (2f, 1 45), Dara McCarthy 2-1, Con Buckley 0-3, and Gearoid O’Sullivan 1-1.

Also in Group 3 Dripsey sprang a minor surprise by defeating the Ballincollig club’s second string at Ovens on a 4-12 to 3-7 scoreline. Dripsey got off to a good start and led by 1-5 to 0-1 after 15 minutes, full forward Mark O’Sullivan the goal scorer. Two further Dripsey goals from Eoghan Maher had them ahead by 3-6 to 0-5 at half time and delighted with their first-half performance.

Ballincollig came at Dripsey strongly on the restart and were rewarded with two goals to cut the deficit to four points but a Dripsey goal from Shane O’Riordan gave Dripsey the advantage at the three-quarter stage, 4-7 to 2-6. Buoyant Dripsey added five more points on the run up to the full-time whistle to leave The Village slightly shocked at the scale of this defeat.

***

In Group 1, Blarney got the better of Ballinora by a two-point margin, 2-9 to 2-7, making it a bad weekend for the Ballinora side after the surprise defeat of their intermediate footballers the previous day. Ben Maher and Cian Woulfe were the Ballinora goalscorers. Blarney had a goal from penalty spot, Ballinora failed to avail of a similar award. The two Blarney goals came in the five-minute period before half time and helped them lead by 2-4 to 1-1.

***

In Group 2 recent Muskerry league Division 1 winners Donoughmore were big winners over Clondrohid at Rusheen. Donoughmore led by 2-10 to 1-5 at the interval and remained in control to the finish to emerge convincing winners on a 2-21 to 1-8 scoreline. The addition to the team this season, Declan Keating scored 2-8 (2-6 from play) from the full forward position and is a major addition to the club.

***

The remaining opening round games in the group stage of the Ross Oil Mid Cork Junior Football Championship were played last weekend and produced few surprises.

Group 1: Blarney 2-9 Ballinora 2-7; Inniscarra 2-12 Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh 1-12 (played earlier). Round 2: Inniscarra v Ballinora, Blarney v Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh.

Group 2: Éire Óg 2-19 Kilmichael 0-7; Donoughmore 2-21 Clondrohid 1-8. Round 2: Éire Óg v Clondrohid, Donoughmore v Kilmichael.

Group 3: Aghinagh 4-15 Grenagh 2-6; Dripsey 4-12 Ballincollig 3-7. Round 2: Aghinagh v Dripsey, Grenagh v Ballincollig.