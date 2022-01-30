Micheál O’Sullivan named new Cork U15 football manager

FORMER Carbery Rangers senior football boss Micheál O’Sullivan is the new Cork U15 football manager.

The Rosscarbery man, who writes a weekly GAA column for The Southern Star, will take over the reins of the county U15s, and will bring a huge amount of experience to his new role.

A former Cork footballer who won national league and Munster championship medals with the county, as well as line out in the 1999 All-Ireland SFC final, O’Sullivan was also a distinguished footballer. He played a leading role in Carbery Rangers’ rise from junior football to the senior ranks, as both player and manager, while also winning a county SFC title with Carbery in 2004. The Ross man also managed his club’s seniors for two spells and in his first, 2012-15, he led Rangers to one county final and two semi-finals. His second stint as Ross boss ended in 2020. Recently, he has been involved with development squads in the West Cork region.

Meanwhile, Ray O’Mahony (Éire Óg) will take over as Cork U16 football manager. The former Dublin minor footballer, who played his club football with Kilmacud Crokes, has been actively involved with his adopted club at underage level and more recently with their intermediate and senior teams. O’Mahony has been involved with development squads for a number of years and is currently with the Cork U20 footballers as goalkeeping coach.

Sarsfields clubman Kieran Murphy, a Cork senior hurler from 2003 to 2011, will take charge of the Cork U16 hurling team. He was a key part of the Cork senior hurling management team from 2017 to 2019 having worked with the Cork U21s and development squads in the past.

Also, John Meyler (St Finbarr’s) will bring his huge experience to the Cork U15 hurling set-up as the new manager, and will oversee the four regional squads in 2022. He previously worked at development squad level with the group that formed the All Ireland winning U17 team of 2017. Another St Finbarr’s clubman, Ger O’Regan, will take charge of the Cork U14 hurlers and will oversee the regional structures at this age group.