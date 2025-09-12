Melissa Duggan in running for All-Star football award

DOHENYS footballer Melissa Duggan is one of two Cork footballers shortlisted for a 2025 TG4 All-Star award.
Duggan, regarded as one of the top defenders in the country, previously won an All-Star in 2019, and has now been nominated for the award for the second season running too, highlighting her consistency.
Bride Rovers’ Katie Quirke is the other Cork player nominated in a 45-player shortlist that also includes footballers from Dublin (12), Meath (10), Kerry (7), Galway (6), Waterford (3), Armagh (1), Kildare (1), Tipperary (1) and Mayo (1).
The 2025 TG4 All-Star team will be announced at a gala banquet at The Bonnington Dublin Hotel on Saturday, November 15th. The 2025 TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year Award winner will also be revealed on the night.
The 2025 TG4 All-Star Nominees are as follows:
Goalkeepers: Robyn Murray (Meath), Abby Shiels (Dublin), Mary Ellen Bolger (Kerry).
Full-back line: Jess Tobin, Leah Caffrey, Niamh Donlon (all Dublin), Áine Sheridan, Mary Kate Lynch (both Meath), Eilís Lynch (Kerry), Laoise Lenehan (Kildare), Melissa Duggan (Cork), Kate Geraghty (Galway).
Half-back line: Sinéad Goldrick, Martha Byrne, Niamh Crowley (all Dublin), Aoibhín Cleary, Sarah Wall (both Meath), Aishling O’Connell, Aoife Dillane (both Kerry), Nicola Ward, Hannah Noone (both Galway).
Midfield: Emma Murray (Waterford), Louise Ward (Galway), Éilish O’Dowd (Dublin), Anna Galvin (Kerry), Caroline O’Hanlon (Armagh), Marion Farrelly (Meath).
Half-forward line: Niamh Gallogly, Ciara Smyth (both Meath), Olivia Divilly, Ailbhe Davoren (both Galway), Lauren McConville (Armagh), Sinéad Walsh (Mayo), Aishling Moloney (Tipperary), Carla Rowe (Dublin), Bríd McMaugh (Waterford).
Full-forward line: Hannah Tyrrell, Niamh Hetherton, Kate Sullivan (all Dublin), Emma Duggan, Vikki Wall (both Meath), Síofra O’Shea, Danielle O’Leary (both Kerry), Katie Quirke (Cork), Lauren McGregor (Waterford).