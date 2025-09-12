Six Carbery JAFC quarter-final spots up for grabs

Who will join champs Kilmacabea and Barryroe in the last eight?

THIRTEEN out of the 16 competing teams are still alive in the Bandon Co-op Carbery Junior A Football Championship ahead of the final round of group games this weekend.

At this stage, only champions Kilmacabea and 2023 winners Barryroe are guaranteed quarter-final places.

With four groups, top two progress from each group to make up the eight quarter-finalists. The same tie-breakers from the hurling last week apply here – if only two teams are level on points, head-to-head will separate them but if three or more teams are level, it will go down to scoring difference.

***

Roinn 1’s final round of games throw in at 2pm on Sunday and all four teams are battling it out for qualification. Tadhg MacCarthaigh only need a draw against St Oliver Plunkett’s in Leap to progress as group winners. A draw would be enough for Plunkett’s to claim second, if Ballinascarthy beat Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas in the other game in Enniskeane, due to Plunkett’s beating Bal in round two. Mathúnas have to win to be sure of progression. If they draw and Plunkett’s beat Caheragh, Caheragh get second over Mathúnas on head-to-head. Bal have to win and hope Caheragh beat Plunkett’s elsewhere.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 14TH – ROINN 1: 2pm, Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas v Ballinascarthy, at Enniskeane; 2pm, Tadhg MacCarthaigh v St Oliver Plunkett’s, at Leap.

***

Kilmacabea have already qualified for the quarter-finals from Group 2. Argideen Rangers only need a draw to be totally sure, and play the Kilmacs in Ardfield on Friday (6.30pm). Kilmeen will need to beat Randal Óg in the other game, hope Argideen lose and need a 16-point swing in their favour in order to progress. It seems unlikely but anything is possible. Randals are out of contention but will hope to get a result to ease relegation worries.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 12TH – ROINN 2: 6.30pm, Kilmacabea v Argideen Rangers, at Ardfield; 6.30pm, Kilmeen v Randal Óg, at Ahiohill.

***

In Roinn 3, Kilbrittain and St James will fight it out for a quarter-final spot while Barryroe have already progressed. A win or a draw for Barryroe against Kilbrittain in Ballinascarthy will mean the Sky Blues top the group. A draw would also confirm Kilbrittain’s place in the last eight regardless of what St James do against an already-knocked out Castlehaven in Timoleague. St James have to win and hope Kilbrittain lose to Barryroe. Haven’s second string will be looking for a result to boost survival aspirations. Both games in this group start at 6.15pm on Saturday.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 13TH – ROINN 3: 6.15pm, Barryroe v Kilbrittain, at Ballinascarthy; 6.15pm, St James v Castlehaven, at Timoleague.

***

In Roinn 4 – all games throw in on Saturday at 6.15pm – the winner of St Mary’s v Carbery Rangers in Rossmore will qualify as group winners. A draw would mean Mary’s progress but Ross will have a nervous check on their phones due to scoring difference.

A level game along with a six-point win for Goleen over St Colum’s in Skibbereen would mean Rangers go out. Regardless of the result elsewhere, if Goleen win by six, they will progress. A draw would do them only if the loser of the Mary’s-Ross tie did so by a substantial margin.

A loss would mean the junior B holders are out. St Colum’s – like Randals and Castlehaven – are looking at retaining their junior A status.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 13TH – ROINN 4: 6.15pm, St Colum’s v Goleen, at Skibbereen; 6.15pm, St Mary’s v Carbery Rangers, at Rossmore.