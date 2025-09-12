No National Rally Championship title decider for Fastnet

HOPES of a Triton Showers National Rally Championship title decider for the Fastnet Rally on the forthcoming October bank-holiday weekend were scuppered at the Clare Rally.

Kilkenny's Eddie Doherty and his Limerick co-driver Tom Murphy took their Skoda Fabia R5 to an impressive victory that was enough to clinch the Vard Memorial Trophy.

It was a cruel blow for the local Skibbereen and District Car Club, who were hoping to have the quadruple title decider on their event.

Indeed, with four drivers vying for the title prior to the Clare Rally, it was reasonable to assume that the series would go down to the wire, just like it did on the last Fastnet Rally in 2023 when Monaghan's Josh Moffett (Hyundai i20 R5) beat Derry's Callum Devine (VW Polo GTi R5) to lift the Vard Trophy for an unprecedented fourth time.

Moffett was one of four drivers in contention for the title ahead of Sunday's nine-stage encounter in Clare with Doherty, Donegal's Declan Boyle (a three-time champion) and Derry's Desi Henry all having national title ambitions.

Henry crashed on the opening stage, Moffett had to withdraw following SS3 after ripping the rear left wheel, and Boyle suffered a puncture on SS6, setting up Doherty to claim his maiden Irish National Rally Championship title, ruling out what could have been a championship finale on the Fastnet.

Ballylickey's Daniel Cronin (Citroen C3 Rally2) and his Castlemartyr co-driver Padraig O'Donovan finished fifth overall.

‘The result wasn't too bad, we are still that bit off the pace,’ Cronin said.

‘Things were going fine over the first two loops (six stages). Then, for the final loop, we tried something different – we softened the car but it didn't work. When I wasn't getting the feeling from the car, I decided to just get it home.

‘Look, we are still that bit off the top pace and we'll try and rectify the situation at the Wexford Rally.'

Elsewhere, Daniel's younger brother Robert (Opel Corsa Rally4) netted one of his best results of the season, finishing 14th overall and second in Class2. On the Friday prior to the rally and with his usual co-driver involved in Rali Ceredigion in Wales, it looked as if he would have to withdraw. However, the experienced County Tipperary co-driver Micheál Maher stepped in to fill the breach and the pair achieved a fine result. Robert's next rally outing will be on the Fastnet Rally. Enniskeane co-driver Sean Hayde guided Roscommon's Bobby Cooper (Mitsubishi Lancer E9) to victory in Class 4. Dunmanway's Ger O'Connell/Alan O'Farrell (Ford Escort) were fifth in Class 12.

***

Daniel Cronin and Clonakilty's Cal McCarthy, both in Citroen C2 Rally3 cars, spearhead the West Cork entry in this weekend's Wexford Volkswagen Rally.

Donegal's Declan Boyle (Skoda Fabia RS Rally2) is the top seed followed by the new national champion Eddie Doherty (Skoda Fabia R5) and Michael Boyle (Skoda Fabia RS Rally2). Cronin is seeded at seven and Cal McCarthy with Rosscarbery's Eric Calnan are at No. 11.

‘It's a very strong entry and that is good as it will show where our pace is,’ Cronin said.

With seat time now the all-important factor, McCarthy commented: ‘Every competitor is doing all they can to improve. It's the same in all sports, nutrition and preparation are important, it has got so competitive. I haven't competed since the Jim Clark Rally, so in effect, this will be like starting all over again. It would be nice to get into the top six.'

The Clonakilty driver plans to finish off his season with the Cork '20' and the Fastnet.

Following a lapse of three and half years Clonakilty's Kevin Kelleher (Ford Escort) and Enniskeane's Sean Hayde will renew their partnership, they last competed together in the 2022 Mayo Rally in an S12B Subaru Impreza; they are seeded at No. 32. There are nine stages both on Saturday and Sunday.

***

Inchigeelagh's Eamonn Creedon and his Monaghan driver Derek Mackarel (Ford Fiesta R5) have moved into third overall in the Sligo Pallets Irish Forest Rally Championship after they secured second-placed points on last Saturday's Enniskillen based Lakeland Stages Rally, round six of the eight round series.

With many of the top ten using a bigger restrictor and not eligible for the Irish series, the Monaghan/Inchigeelagh pairing finished ninth overall, annexing second place championship points. Ashley Dickson, who was co-driven by Rosscarbery's Alistair Wyllie, were 13th overall.

Tyrone driver Patrick O’Brien, who had jetted in from Perth, went on to secure a 5.5s victory over Cathan McCourt to record a third consecutive win. The remaining rounds are the Bushwhacker Rally (next week) and the Donegal Forest Rally (November 8th).