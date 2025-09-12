Community service for Clonakilty man who ditched container of cannabis and ran off

A CLONAKILTY man threw a container of cannabis into a field and fled after seeing a garda approach him, a court heard this week.

Bradley Williamson (26) of Moses Road, Clonakilty pleaded guilty to the possession of cannabis as well as obstructing a peace officer in his duty.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told Judge Joanne Carroll that at 2.25pm on September 6th 2023 Gda Joe Grimes came across the accused on Western Road in

Clonakilty.

‘When Mr Williamson saw him he threw a container in his possession into a field and raw away. However, Gda Grimes found it and it contained three separate wraps of cannabis with a street value of €260,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

‘Gda Grimes managed to take fingerprints from the container which matched the accused and he was later arrested for the offence.’

The court heard Williamson has 22 previous convictions including three for the possession of drugs, one for assault causing harm, one for criminal damage as well as two for obstructing a peace officer.

Defence solicitor Colette McCarthy said her client is now into fitness but admitted he hasn’t stopped using cannabis entirely.

‘He is a carer for his father and works part-time caring for horses,’ she said.

Judge Carroll noted that she has only been sitting in District 18 since May and he has been before her twice already.

She directed him to carry out 60 hours of community service in lieu of three months in prison on the obstruction charge. She took into consideration the cannabis possession charge.