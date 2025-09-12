JOHN HAYES: Castlehaven can book premier senior football semi-final spot, but Newcestown won’t roll over

WITHOUT wanting to sound too much like a Sky Sports hype merchant, the football is back on Leeside this weekend and it’s crunch time for clubs across the county.

There are some fascinating games down for decision, even if the qualification hunt in the premier senior football championship is probably the least interesting part of the whole equation. Only the clash of Douglas and Ballincollig serves as a make-or-break game, with only the direct semi-final spot and seeding for the quarter-finals at stake elsewhere.

Barring a surprise reverse to also qualified Newcestown, Castlehaven will almost certainly claim the last four place, with only a facile Nemo win over St Michael’s the possible danger. The Barrs or Carrigaline could also conceivably overtake the champions with big wins, however we expect that game to be quite close.

There is little to choose between Douglas and Ballincollig in their Páirc Uí Rinn clash, even if Ballincollig would have been more favoured before the season began. Paudie Kissane seems to have organised a Douglas side that has been as changeable as the weather in recent years, and they will fancy their chances based on the form lines against St Michael’s. Ballincollig though ran Nemo closer than Douglas, so it’s hard to make a pick with confidence. Ballincollig by a point or two if the St Michael’s game has helped to sharpen the minds, which will be enough to see them progress to take the last knock-out spot.

Elsewhere, Mallow, Valley Rovers, Carbery Rangers, Clonakility, St Michael’s and even Ballincollig all still have relegation concerns hanging over their heads. Barring draws in the contests between the first four sides, the losers of those games will face off in the relegation play-off. Mallow went to a semi-final last year but won’t have it easy against Valleys, who are very capable of securing a result when they need it most in either code. Mallow may just have the edge in quality to do enough here.

Ross versus Clon is the game nobody in either club wanted, so much to lose and no prospect of qualification will make for a tense affair in Ballinacarriga on Sunday. I don’t make predictions for Ross games, but even with the new rules this one may not be the prettiest of spectacles, even if it surely can’t be as bad as Enniskeane two years ago! A draw in either game would bring St Michael’s into trouble as they face Nemo with an already poor scoring difference (-11). They will be hoping that the points gained against Ballincollig will be sufficient to allow them to put their feet up on Sunday evening without another game to worry about.

The senior A championship provides far more qualification jeopardy and the prospect of added excitement. Kanturk, Éire Óg, Kilshannig and Newmarket are all locked together on two points in Group 1, and while I fancy Kanturk to prevail in the Duhallow derby, Éire Óg versus Kilshannig is a harder game to call. The game features two teams who have travelled in opposite directions in the last 12 months, with Éire Óg demoted from premier senior while Kilshannig claimed outright honours in the premier intermediate championship. In a battle of experience versus momentum, the momentum for the North Cork men may just win out.

In Group 2, Cill na Martra have enough to see off Clyda Rovers, even with a fit Conor Corbett back in action, while Knocknagree will be expected to do the needful against Fermoy. Both clubs will have designs on Páirc Uí Chaoimh in October. Bishopstown and Beal Athá’n Ghaoireadh lead the way in Group 3 on four and three points respectively, and the city side can maintain their 100 percent record here. That result would open the door for O’Donovan Rossa if they can overcome Dohenys and the six-point scoring deficit to the Gaeltacht club. Unfortunately for the Skibb men, I think Dohenys will do enough to avoid a relegation play-off with a win in this contest, meaning their neighbours will likely have to beat Fermoy then to stay in senior A ranks.

Bandon and Bantry are both fighting for their lives in the premier Intermediate grade, needing to overcome Nemo’s second string and Naomh Abán respectively. Macroom are skating on thin ice also with only a single point in the bag and a tough fixture against Uibh Laoire and Chris Óg Jones. Bantry will have to improve massively from their capitulation to Aghada, but even if they don’t succeed against Nemo, I think they have enough good young U21 players to keep their status in a decider if need be.

A six-point win could even see them qualify in a competition they have come so close to winning in recent years, but that may be a bridge too far. A well-rested Naomh Abán already have two wins in the bag and may well have too much for dual competitors, Bandon. As I said previously, I feel Aghabullogue and Uibh Laoire are the standout teams in this grade, and would be a contest to relish further down the line if it transpires.

Neighbours Gabriel Rangers and Ilen Rovers will be hoping to join already-qualified Adrigole in the final six in the intermediate A championship, and will need to take down Dromtariffe and St Vincent’s respectively. I will back both teams to get the job done and keep the prospect of a tasty local derby alive and well. Kilmurry versus Boherbue is another decisive fixture and the Mid Cork side can secure top spot with a win in this one. Kildorrery versus Mitchelstown is another spicy fixture for big ball enthusiasts in the north of the county, while city sides St Finbarr’s and St Vincents look on a relegation collision course.

Urhan play St Nicks while Ballydesmond face off against Canovee with qualification still on the table for all four teams in Group 1 of the Premier JFC, and you’re a better man than me if you can pick a winner in those ties. It’s a similar story in Group 2 with all four teams locked on two points each. Cullen take on Na Piarsaigh while Kinsale meet Cobh, and I’ll tentatively tip up Cullen and Kinsale to progress.

There isn’t quite as much excitement in Group 3, where Buttevant and Inniscarra will meet to determine who claims top spot and a place in the semi-finals, while Glenville and Millstreet do the same with the winners guaranteed to avoid the dreaded relegation contest.

All in all, some serious excitement and drama to look forward to especially when you look down through the tiers. We don’t get everything right in Cork, but the regradings and change of format of recent years is clearly one of our success stories. The quality may not be inter-county levels, but the sheer volume of do or die clashes at all levels more than makes up for it. Long live the healthy club game.

Enjoy the football this weekend, even if, like me, your nerves will be jangling.