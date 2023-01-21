McQueen and O’Driscoll hat-tricks send Drinagh clear

REIGNING Premier Division champions Drinagh Rangers took outright ownership of top spot with an emphatic rout of bottom club Kilgoban Celtic on Sunday.

Both Robbie McQueen and Barry O'Driscoll (H) scored hat-tricks as Drinagh – top scorers in the division (32 in nine games) – went goal crazy to move three points ahead of Clonakilty Soccer Club in second place. McQueen and O'Driscoll both scored one each inside seven minutes of the first half, before both completed their hat-tricks in a goal-crazy 15 minutes at the start of the second period, as Drinagh surged 6-0 ahead after 60 minutes.

At the other end of the table Skibbereen enjoyed a crucial 3-1 victory over Togher Celtic that moves them further away from the bottom two, Castletown Celtic and Kilgoban Celtic. Robbie Lucey had given Togher an early lead before Jamie Hourihane levelled. A James Reen penalty in the 68th minute saw Skibb hit the front and Cian O’Brien confirmed the win with a late goal.

In the Championship, Baltimore hit the top after a 4-2 win away against Mizen Hob B – Brian Leonard, Stephen Leonard, Dan MacEoin and Jason Minihane were all on target for the winners. Shane O’Mahony and Luke Nolan both scored for Mizen Hob B.

At the bottom of the table, Castlelack lost 3-2 at home to Courtmacsherry, who won thanks to a Bill Fleming brace and Gearoid Holland’s opener. Robert O’Mahony Self and Oisin O'Mahony scored late goals for Castlelack, who prop up the Championship table. Elsewhere, Clonakilty United hammered Aultagh Celtic 5-1 thanks to goals from Adam Hunt (2), Finn Grimes, Jack Wycherley and David O’Sullivan. Sean Moynihan scored a consolation for Aultagh.

There was disappointment for Dunmanway Town in the fourth round of the McCarthy Insurance Group Munster Junior Cup when they lost 4-1 to Nenagh; Mark Buckley scored a 75th-minute goal for the West Cork League outfit.

In the WCL Womens 7s Tournament Drinagh Rangers lead the way on 18 points, just ahead of Dunmanway Town (16), who have a game in hand. Last weekend Donna Wilson (2), Kelly Doolan and Deirdre Doolan all scored in Drinagh’s 4-1 win against Mizen Hob A; Samantha Ross scored for the latter.

Noelle O’Mahony starred when Dunmanway Town beat Lyre Rovers 5-1, as she scored a hat-trick, while Michelle Love and Ava O’Donovan also were on target. Ellen Hall scored for Lyre. Also, strikes from Danielle Jackson and Kate Corcoran saw Aultagh Celtic come from behind to defeat Beara United 2-1.