McElhinney targets glory at national cross-country championships in Donegal

November 17th, 2022 6:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Darragh McElhinney pictured at the 123.ie National Cross Country Championships Media Day. (Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile)

DARRAGH McElhinney will set his sights on the men’s senior title at the 123.ie National  Cross-Country Championships in Donegal this Sunday.

This is the first time the senior cross-country championships have been hosted in Donegal since 1999 and those coveted podium places will be as sought-after as ever with the first three home in each of the senior, U23, and U20 races securing their place on the Irish team set to compete at the European Cross Country Championships in Turin, Italy on December 11th.

Glengarriff man McElhinney (UCD AC) won the men’s U23 race last year and will be favourite to defend his title there, and he will also target the men’s senior title.

Deafening champion Hiko Tonosa Haso (DSD AC), who got the better of McElhinney last year, is back to defend his crown. He has looked imperious this season, returning from a break following the European 5,000m final in Munich to claim the Autumn Open International title in some style. Still U23, McElhinney is sure to be in contention for senior honours too.

