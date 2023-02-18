McElhinney defends national indoor men's 3000m title in championship record time

GLENGARRIFF'S Darragh McElhinney (UCD AC) delivering a stunning sub-25-second final 200 meters to claim the men’s 3000m title in a 7.49.18 championship record on day one of 123.ie National Senior Indoor Championships at the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena on Saturday.

McElhinney sat in the slipstream of the eventual second place finisher Nick Griggs (Mid Ulster AC) for much of the race, with the pair stretching clear of the field over the opening laps.

Ultimately thought, it was McElhinney’s final kick that sealed the title, with Griggs bravely staying on for silver in 7.55.75.

Also, Phil Healy (Bandon AC) and Sophie Becker (Raheny Shamrock) set up a mouth-watering 400m decider for Sunday as they safely advanced to the 400m final set for 1.35pm (on Sunday).

RESULT - Men’s 3000m Final: 1. Darragh MC ELHINNEY SEN M U.C.D. A.C. 7:49.18 CR; 2. Nicholas GRIGGS SEN M Mid Ulster A.C. 7:55.75; 3. Callum MORGAN SEN M Candour Track Club 8:16.66