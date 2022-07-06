McElhinney and Healy light up Cork City Sports

DARRAGH McElhinney was in record-breaking form at the 69th edition of the BAM Cork City Sports International Meet in MTU on Tuesday evening.

The Glengarriff man broke his own U23 3,000m record. He took over a second off the previous best to cross in 7:44.01, as he powered to a popular home win on Cork soil. Nick Griggs (Mid Ulster AC) went in the same race, crossing in sixth place in a new Irish U20 record of 7:53.40.

There was success, too, for Phil Healy, who won the women's 400m race in 52.06. Joan Healy was third in the women's 100m.

Check out Thursday's Southern Star for a full round-up of how West Cork athletes fared at the Cork City Sports