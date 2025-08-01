Derby day as Kilbrittain and Barryroe collide once more

Fourth straight group-stage meeting adds extra spice to West Cork clash

KILBRITTAIN and Barryroe know each other really well – a bit too well, perhaps.

This meeting in the Co-op Superstores County Premier Junior Hurling Championship Group 2 on Friday in Clonakilty (7.30pm) will be the fourth year in a row the West Cork rivals meet in the group stage.

In 2022, Kilbrittain won (3-15 to 2-11). In 2023, Barryroe got them back (1-14 to 2-9). Last year, it was honours even (0-17 apiece).

In some ways, this is the tie-breaker – and away from local records, it’s an ideal start to the championship.

Kilbrittain stayed up in Division 5 of the county league relatively comfortably, and manager Joe Ryan will be hoping their championship season can spring into life.

‘We had been promoted last year, and the aim was to get as many lads games and starts as possible with the hope of staying up, which we did,’ Ryan told The Southern Star.

‘We were going into our last game with no real pressure. It probably showed in the last game when we took a bit of a clipping. We were relatively happy with the league, especially with the amount of opportunities that lads got.’

That experience, particularly for the younger crop, was invaluable.

The Black and Amber have lost some experienced players this year, so new faces will have to announce themselves.

‘We have a full panel and we have a few lads coming back from injury at the right time. There was a big turnover of players, with Ross Cashman, Maurice Sexton and Dec Harrington not involved this year, so there is a lot of experience and hurling intelligence gone. But this gave the younger lads an opportunity to play during the league. Thankfully, we are going in with a clean bill of health,’ the Kilbrittain boss confirmed.

The youngsters will also get a feel for a ferocious West Cork derby. There is no love lost between these local rivals – especially when it’s championship and when their recent meetings have been tight.

‘It’s exciting. Hopefully there will be a big crowd in Clon for the bank holiday. There should be a good crowd there. It was a pretty tense game last year,’ Ryan noted.

‘Barryroe won the year before, so there is probably a bit of pressure on Kilbrittain to perform, given that Barryroe have had that advantage in the last few years. It’ll be a good showcase for West Cork hurling.’

Parking the rivalry, for both teams this is a great opportunity to start the championship on a positive note.

A win would be ideal – even more so given that Nemo Rangers and Cloughduv are also in this group.

It is important to win in terms of getting a bit of momentum

– Joe Ryan, Kilbrittain manager

‘Last year’s game being a draw, both clubs had a point on the board for the overall standings. I think both clubs will be targeting the first round.’

Of course, both sides will have an ultimate championship goal. However, nobody in either camp is looking beyond this derby.

‘The aim is to take it game by game. I don’t think we have a standing, judging by the last few years. We got knocked out at the group stage last year, so I don’t think our eyes can be beyond the group, really.

‘If you look at the record against Barryroe, the last time Kilbrittain beat them was in 2022. I think it would be foolish to be looking beyond the group stage,’ Ryan said.