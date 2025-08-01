Luke McCarthy the match-winner as Argideen Rangers edge thriller against Randal Óg

Argideen Rangers 2-12

Randal Óg 1-13

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

GOALKEEPER Luke McCarthy was the hero as Argideen Rangers survived a fierce Randal Óg fightback to open their Bandon Co-op Carbery JAFC Roinn 2 campaign with a narrow win on a sun-splashed Sunday in Ballinascarthy.

Favourites and newly crowned Division 7 league champions, Argideen were expected to account for a spirited Randals side, but the lads from the monastic settlement brought the fight from the throw-in and pushed the title contenders all the way.

The turning point came late in the game. With Argideen ahead by two, Seán Daly – Randals’ standout performer – was fouled in the square. Penalty. Jack Hennigan stepped up, but McCarthy guessed right and dived brilliantly to deny him. Daly did narrow the gap to one with a point, but it was Argideen substitute James Crowley who had the final say, lofting over the insurance score in the dying moments.

Randals had started brightly. Patrick Collins bagged 1-1 in the opening exchanges, his sixth-minute goal a clever finish over the advancing keeper. Conor O’Neill added a two-pointer to make it 1-3 to 0-1, but Argideen didn’t flinch. Fergal Walsh scrambled home a goal at the other end, and soon the Rangers began to assert themselves. Darragh Holland (0-4), Bill Fleming, and the Walsh twins, Fergal and Seán, were central to the comeback.

Half-time arrived with Argideen marginally ahead, 1-8 to 1-7. After the restart, points from Hennigan, Daly and Dara Walsh (Argideen) kept things tight until a superb move involving Andrew Guinevan and Matthew Lawton ended with Seán Walsh rifling home Argideen’s second goal in the 46th minute. That gave them a four-point cushion and looked to have finally broken Randals’ resistance.

But Randals, powered by O’Neill, Daly, Donnacha Collins, and the tireless Barry O’Driscoll, refused to go quietly. Three unanswered points left them a point adrift and when the penalty chance came, it seemed redemption was imminent. Enter McCarthy to save the day.

Argideen held firm, Crowley added the clincher, and the full-time whistle blew to end a cracking contest.

‘We are delighted with the outcome,’ said Argideen mentor Mike O’Callaghan. ‘Randals were very formidable. Championship is about winning, and we have two points on the board. Luke’s save was massive.’

Randals boss Cian O’Leary was upbeat despite the narrow loss: ‘We were the better team in the first half, maybe could’ve been further ahead. That second-half burst from Argideen was costly, but the lads fought back well. I’m proud of the effort.’

OUR STARS: Seán Daly and Conor O’Neill were immense for Randals, but the Walsh twins, Fergal and Seán, were outstanding for Argideen, contributing 2-3 between them in a footballing masterclass.

Scorers

Argideen Rangers: Fergal Walsh 1-2; Seán Walsh 1-1; Darragh Holland 0-4 (1 2pt), Bill Fleming 0-2 (2f); James Crowley, Gerry Crowley, Dara Walsh 0-1 each.

Randal Óg: Seán Daly 0-5 (1f); Conor O’Neill 0-5 (2f, 1 2pt); Patrick Collins 1-1; Donnacha Collins, Jack Hennigan 0-1 each.

Argideen Rangers: Luke McCarthy; Darragh O’Donovan, John Sheehan, Joe Crowley; Matthew Lawton, Bill Fleming, Andrew Guinevan; Darragh Holland, Jerry Crowley; Charlie Twomey, Fergal Walsh, Seán Walsh; Seán Henchion, John Michael O’Callaghan, Seán Maxwell.

Subs: Dara Walsh for J.M. O’Callaghan (33), Finbarr Butler for S. Maxwell (43), James Crowley for S. Henchion (54).

Randal Óg: Ciarán Murray; Eoin Hurley, Barry O’Driscoll, Eoin Murray; Peter Collins, Seamus Crowley, Stephen Crowley; Pádraig O’Sullivan, Conor O’Neill; Patrick Collins, Cathal Duggan, Donnacha Collins; Ian Crowley, Seán Daly, Jack Hennigan.

Subs: Thomas Kingston for P Collins (44), Ryan Collins for S Crowley (54).

Referee: Kevin Crowley (Ballinascarthy).