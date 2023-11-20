Masters: Gaeltacht membership has hit all-time high

MICHEÁL Masters’ report at Gaeltacht’s meeting at the Abbey Hotel detailed an action-packed 12 months in which clubs, players and punters all played their part in ensuring a demanding championship programme was completed on time. The exceptional success achieved by the region’s bowlers in 2022 when All-Ireland titles were won in four separate categories had a spin-off in a significant increase in membership which Masters said was now at all-time high. The region was also boosted by the addition of new club Inchigeela.

While the region’s champions did not scale the heights of the previous year there was plenty to celebrate in Ailbhe O’Shea’s thrilling win in the county junior ladies championship final while Lily Scannell, runner-up in U12 girls, Michéal O’Céallachin, novice veteran, and Liam Murphy, novice B, were all county finalists.

Eamonn McSweeney who serves as chairman and treasurer presented a meticulous report on the region’s finances. Baile Bhuirne native, association runaí Michéal Ó Céallachain oversaw proceedings and thanked the region for their work and continuing support. Returned to serve in the Gaeltacht for the coming year are chair, Eamonn McSweeney; secretary, Michéal Masters; assistant secretary, Mary Browne; treasurer, Eamonn McSweeney; safety officer, Niall Murphy; children’s officer, Teddy Bradley.

***

Meanwhile, the Parkway Hotel in Dunmanway was the venue for West Cork’s AGM where chair Christy O’Donovan welcomed Ból Chumann’s James O’Driscoll and club delegates to hear their annual review. Secretary Paudie Hurley outlined the various activities undertaken in an exceptionally busy year when 18 championships were completed plus the additional novice E which is currently ongoing.

The region's champions achieved exceptional success in 2023. Highlights were the All-Ireland victories achieved by Ardcahan-affiliated Brian Wilmot who won intermediate honours as well as several tournament successes, Drinagh’s Emma Hurley who thrilled her huge following with the U16 All-Ireland and Brian O’Driscoll who, in the most trying of personal circumstances, won novice 1 at Killea. Also, Noel O’Regan’s incredible run to county glory in junior B, David O’Brien’s terrific Novice B win and Eoghan Hickey’s U12 county triumph were major accomplishments for the region. Martin Coppinger and Donal O’Riordan reached respective county finals in senior men and intermediate.

The region looked forward to celebrating their successes at The Parkway Hotel on Saturday, 25th when it hosts Ból Chumann’s presentation night. On the back of benefit weekends in June and October, John Murphy’s treasurer’s report showed the region's finances in good shape. The region mourned the passing of some of their most prominent personnel during a 12 months that had its share of sadness. These included Teddy O’Driscoll, Pat Buttimer, Charlie Donovan and Donal O’Driscoll.

James O’Driscoll congratulated the region on their trophy haul from the championship season and thanked clubs and regional officers for their continued promotion of bowling at all levels. Officers elected to serve for 2024 are: presidents, Con Young and Jim Conin; chair, Christy O’Donovan; vice chair, John Coveney; secretary, Paudie Hurley; treasurer, John Murphy; fixtures, Martin O’Donovan; PRO, Donal O’Mahony; registrar, Paudie Hurley; ladies committee, Erinn O’Donovan and Hannah Cronin.