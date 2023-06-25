Masters athlete George shows age is just a number

A MEMBER of Skibbereen Athletic Club since it was first founded in 1959, octogenarian George Salter-Townshend has been an active competitor his entire life.

That dedication has not diminished even at the tender age of 82. So much so that Salter-Townshend has enjoyed consistent success at Munster masters’ level in recent years.

‘To date, I have won five gold, two silver and one bronze (Munster Masters) medals,’ George Salter-Townshend told The Southern Star.

‘I have also delivered five championship-best performances and hold one Irish record from competing in five disciplines – the 60m, 100m, long jump, triple jump and shot.

‘The 400m and 800m are my favourites and targeted (for future success) when I get fully fit!’

Getting fit for Munster masters’ competitions requires serious preparation time. The fact Salter-Townshend is still taking part, considering some of the serious injuries he has endured, is testament to the athlete’s dedication.

‘I fractured my pelvis in three places and suffered several fractures of the spine in the early 1960s,’ he said.

‘As a result, I cannot stand or sit down for long periods.

‘Three years ago, I decided to take up athletics seriously once again, in an attempt to rejuvenate my body. I ran, without any training, a sub-70 second 400 metres and felt I would only have to turn up to any masters’ event and win.

‘I earmarked seven events where I expected to break records. Unfortunately, I overtrained, and hamstring and Achilles tendon injuries struck.’

Undeterred, Salter-Townshend took part in the 2020 Munster Athletic Championships held at Nenagh Stadium. A hamstring injury prevented the Skibbereen athlete from completing the 400m. Worse still, he dislocated three fingers and injured his right shoulder as his hamstring went.

It says a lot about his determination and self-belief that he returned to the same stadium two years later and competed once again.

‘I ran the 60 metres last year in Nenagh but tore a calf muscle right at the start,’ the Skibbereen athlete commented.

‘Stupidly, I continued on. I also entered the long and triple jump competitions but was unable to walk let alone jump by that stage. That was in February, but I went to the Masters National Championships in Tullamore later that summer. Still frustrated by injuries, I took part in the 100 metres and long jump but struggled.’

Dogged by injuries, he attended this year’s Munster Master Championships, once again in Nenagh. Realising he would be curtailed, Salter-Townshend focussed on the triple jump and returned home with a new Irish record.

‘I was unable to train or run a single step all year before going to the (2023) Munster Masters Championships,’ he admitted.

‘I did the long jump and shot put but saved myself for the triple jump. In three jumps, I broke the masters’ record, improving my jump each time.’

This masters athlete is far from finished. Not content with his latest record, George Salter-Townshend is targeting another tilt at future masters’ sprints records.