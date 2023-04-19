MASTER PLAN: Road to glory in Carbery laid out

The must-keep guide to the 2023 Carbery junior A and B football and hurling championships

****

THE Carbery GAA Board has drawn up its Master Fixtures Plan for 2023 which includes dates, venues and times for all championship games.

Priority goes to the junior A and junior football and hurling championships, the board’s flagship competitions. Dates for the Carbery football and hurling teams are also included. The football will again be sponsored by Bandon Co-op, while the hurling will be sponsored by RCM Tarmacadam. Clona Milk will sponsor the U21 championships while the leagues are sponsored by Dubliner Cheese.

The junior championships will again be run on a group system, with each team guaranteed at least two games. Starting date for the Bandon Co-op junior A and junior B football is Friday, July 28th, with the knockout quarter-finals pencilled in for September 23rd/24th. The finals are scheduled for October 22nd and new champions will be crowned in both A and B as the junior A winners of 2022, St James, were promoted to premier junior, while the B winners, Kilmeen were promoted to junior A. The Carbery junior A champions are due to play the Duhallow winners in the county championship on November 4th/5th , while the B champions will play the Imokilly winners on the same date.

The RCM Tarmacadam junior A and B hurling championships will begin on Saturday, August 5th, with the quarter-finals of the junior A fixed for September 16th/17th and the junior B semi-finals the same weekend. The junior B hurling final is on October 8th, with the junior A final on October 15th. Ballinascarthy are the reigning junior A champions, while new champions will be crowned in junior B, the 2022 winners, Randal Óg, having been promoted to junior A. The Carbery champions, A and B, will play the Muskerry champions, in the county championships on November 4th/5th.

The Clona Milk U21 hurling championships are scheduled for July, with the U21 football championships being played in October/November. The junior C/D football championship is pencilled in for September to November and the junior C hurling will be played in September/October.

***

JULY 1ST – 2ND: Clona Milk U21 Hurling Championship.

JULY 8TH – 9TH: Clona Milk U21 Hurling Championship.

JULY 15TH – 16TH: Clona Milk U21 Hurling Championship.

JULY 22ND – 23RD: Clona Milk U21 Hurling Championship

***

FOOTBALL ROUND 1

FRIDAY, JULY 28TH

JAFC Round 1 – 7.30pm, Tadhg MacCárthaigh v Randal Óg in Dunmanway.

JBFC Round 1 – 7.30pm, St Oliver Plunkett’s v Goleen in Skibbereen.

SATURDAY, JULY 29TH

JAFC Round 1 – 7.30pm, Argideen Rangers v Kilmacabea in Rosscarbery; 7.30pm, St Mary’s v Barryroe in Ballinascarthy.

SUNDAY, JULY 30TH

JAFC Round 1 – 12pm, Clonakilty v St Colum’s in Drimoleague; 7.30pm, Diarmuid Ó Mathúna v Castlehaven in Aughaville; 7.30pm, Ballinascarthy v Carbery Rangers in Ahiohill; 7.30pm, Kilbrittain v Newcestown in Timoleague; 7.30pm, Kilmeen v Bandon in Enniskeane.

JBFC Round 1 – 7.30pm, Muintir Bháire v Clann na nGael in Bantry; Dohenys v O’Donovan Rossa in Leap.

***

HURLING ROUND 1

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5TH

JAHC Round 1 – 7.30pm, St Colum’s v Kilbree in Castletownkenneigh.

JBHC Round 1 – 7.30pm, Bantry Blues v O’Donovan Rossa in Ballydehob.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 6TH

JAHC Round 1 – 2.30pm, Clonakilty v Dohenys in Ballinacarriga; 7.30pm, Ballinascarthy v St James in Clonakilty; 7.30pm, Newcestown v St Mary’s in Rossmore; 7.30pm, Randal Óg v Diarmuid Ó Mathúna in Ardfield.

JBHC Round 1 – 2.30pm, St Oliver Plunkett’s v Kilbree in Enniskeane; 4pm, Kilbrittain v Barryroe in Timoleague; 7.30pm, Ballinascarthy v Gabriel Rangers in Dunmanway.

***

HURLING ROUND 2

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12TH

JAHC Round 2 – 7pm, Randal Óg v St Mary’s in Rossmore.

JBHC Round 2 – 7pm, St Oliver Plunkett’s v Gabriel Rangers in Skibbereen.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13TH

JAHC Round 2 – 2.30pm, Clonakilty v Kilbree in Enniskeane; 2.30pm, Dohenys v St Colum’s in Bantry; 2.30pm, Winner Ballinascarthy/St James v Bandon Ahiohill; 2.30pm, Newcestown v Diarmuid Ó Mathúna in Dunmanway.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13TH

JBHC Round 2 – 4pm, Kilbrittain v O’Donovan Rossa in Ardfield; 7pm, Kilbree v Ballinascarthy in Clonakilty; 7pm, Barryroe v Bantry Blues in Castletownkenneigh.

***

FOOTBALL ROUND 2

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19TH

JAFC Round 2 – 7pm, Tadhg MacCárthaigh v Castlehaven in Skibbereen; 7pm, Randal Óg v Diarmuid Ó Mathúna in Dunmanway; 7pm, Carbery Rangers v Kilbrittain in Barryroe.

JBFC Round 2 – 7pm, Winner Muintir Bháire/Clann na nGael v Bantry in Church Cross/Kealkil; 7pm, Winner Dohenys/O’Donovan Rossa v St James in Leap/Rossmore.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20TH

JAFC Round 2 – 4pm, Ballinascarthy v Newcestown in Timoleague; 4pm, Argideen Rangers v Bandon in Kilbrittain; 4pm, St Mary’s v St Colum’s in Aughaville; 7pm, Kilmacabea v Kilmeen in Rosscarbery; 7pm, Barryroe v Clonakilty in Ballinascarthy.

JBFC Round 2 – 4pm, Winner Plunkett’s/Goleen v Ilen Rovers in Aughaville/Ballydehob.

***

HURLING ROUND 3

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2ND

JAHC Round 3 – 7pm, Loser Ballinascarthy/St James v Bandon in Barryroe; 7pm, St Mary’s v Diarmuid Ó Mathúna in Dunmanway.

JBHC Round 3 – 7pm, Kilbrittain v Bantry Blues in Ballinacarriga; 7pm, Kilbree v Gabriel Rangers in Dunmanway.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3RD

JAHC Round 3 – 2.30pm, Dohenys v Kilbree in Ahiohill; 3.30pm, Clonakilty v St Colum’s in Ballydehob; 3.30pm, Newcestown v Randal Óg in Enniskeane.

JBHC Round 3 – 7pm, St Oliver Plunkett’s v Ballinascarthy in Timoleague; 7pm, Barryroe v O’Donovan Rossa in Rossmore.

***

FOOTBALL ROUND 3

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8TH

JAFC Round 3 – 7pm, Argideen Rangers v Kilmeen in Clonakilty; 7pm, St Mary’s v Clonakilty inBallinacarriga.

JBFC Round 3 – 7pm, Loser St Oliver Plunkett’s/Goleen v Ilen Rovers in Aughaville/Ballydehob.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9TH

JAFC Round 3 – 7pm, Tadhg MacCárthaigh v Diarmuid Ó Mathúna in Drimoleague; 7pm, Randal Óg v Castlehaven in Rosscarbery; 7pm, Carbery Rangers v Newcestown in Ahiohill.

JBFC Round 3 – 7pm, Loser Dohenys/O’Donovan Rossa v St James in Leap/Rossmore.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10TH

JAFC Round 3 – 7pm, Ballinascarthy v Kilbrittain in Enniskeane; 7pm, Kilmacabea v Bandon in Ardfield; 2pm, Barryroe v St Colum’s in Ballinacarriga.

JBFC Round 3 – 6pm, Loser Muintir Bháire/Clann na nGael v Bantry Blues in Church Cross/Kealkill.

***

SEPTEMBER 16TH – 17TH: JAHC quarter-finals; JBHC semi-finals.

SEPTEMBER 23RD – 24TH: JAFC quarter-finals; JBFC quarter-finals.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1ST: JAFC semi-finals; JBFC semi-finals.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8TH: JAHC Semi-finals; JBHC final.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15TH: RCM Tarmacadam JAHC final.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22nd: Bandon Co-op JAFC final; Bandon Co-op JBFC final.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29th: Final replay, if necessary.

SEPTEMBER – NOVEMBER: Bandon Co-op Junior C/D Football Championships.

SEPTEMBER – OCTOBER: RCM Tarmacadam Junior C Hurling Championship.

OCTOBER – NOVEMBER: Clona Milk U21 Football Championships.