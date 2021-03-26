Martina O’Brien named the 2020 Munster Ladies Footballer of the Year

CORK ladies football captain Martina O’Brien is the 2020 Munster Ladies Footballer of the Year.

The Ballinascarthy woman, who plays her club football with Clonakilty, enjoyed another tremendous season in 2020. She was between the posts as Cork went all the way to the All-Ireland senior final against Dublin and was subsequently named on the 2020 LGFA Senior Team of the Championship, while she also won county titles with West Cork (senior) and Clonakilty (intermediate) last year. Click here to read our special long feature on Martina O'Brien.

Her 2020 Munster GAA Award means it’s the third year in a row that the Munster Ladies Footballer of the Year Award has stayed in West Cork as Allihies ace Áine Terry O’Sullivan was named the best in the province in 2018 while Dohenys footballer Melissa Duggan picked up the award after her 2019 season.

Cork’s Shane Barrett was selected as the 2020 Munster U20 Hurler of the Year.