Mark Collins and Fintan Fenner pick up West Cork Sports Star monthly awards

April 22nd, 2022 5:24 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

TWO talented West Cork teenagers were presented with West Cork Sports Star monthly awards this week.

TWO talented West Cork teenagers were presented with West Cork Sports Star monthly awards this week.

This is the 25th year of this popular awards – run by the Celtic Ross Hotel, The Southern Star and C103 – and it was fitting that the 2022 awards kicked off with two up-and-coming young sports stars.

Castletownbere teen Fintan Fenner won a monthly award in recognition of his role in captaining Scoil Phobail Bheara’s senior football team to All-Ireland PPS senior D football final glory in March. From the opposite side of West Cork, rising Irish hockey star Mark Collins was presented with a monthly award after leading Bandon Grammar to All-Ireland schoolboys’ hockey championship glory.

See next week's Southern Star for interviews.

The 24th Annual Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star of the Year Awards

