Lightning Lauren defends her Irish U23 400m crown 

BANDON AC’s Lauren McCourt has won back-to-back national outdoor U23 400m titles.

One year on after winning her first Irish U23 title, Lauren defended her title at the recent All Ireland U20/U23 Championships in Tullamore, taking gold in 55.89, ahead of Caoimhe Cronin (56.83), who was also second last year, and Charlotte Bourke (58.25) in bronze. It’s been another season of progress for the Bandon AC sprinter who ran a 400m personal best of 54.52 in June.

There was also medal success for Skibbereen Athletic Club’s Caoimhe Flannery who won silver in the U20 women’s 3k steeplechase, taking the 28 barriers and seven water jumps in her stride before finishing in 11:22.40, behind the gold medal winner Dearbhla Allen. Caheragh teenager Katie Kingston, who competes for Leevale AC, won bronze in the U20 javelin, with her best throw of 35.86m, behind Ellie McCurdy (38.89) and Ailbhe Gordon (37.95).