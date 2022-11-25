‘Libby is one of the hardest working players I’ve ever met’

LIBBY Coppinger’s army of fans is growing – and it includes one of Cork’s greatest-ever players.

Gemma O’Connor is GAA royalty. The nine-time All-Ireland winner and 11-time All-Star is among Coppinger’s supporters, having watched the St Colum’s dual star develop into one of the top players in the county.

She is one of ten Cork players shortlisted for 2022 PwC Camogie All-Star awards, with the winners being announced at the awards ceremony this Saturday, 26th, in Croke Park.

O’Connor shared a dressing-room with Coppinger in the county’s camogie set-up, and the West Cork woman left a very positive impression.

‘From the moment I met Libby, I was really impressed by her,’ O’Connor told this week’s Star Sport Podcast.

‘I think any young person should meet Libby and see how extremely honest a player she is. She is very hard working. One of the hardest working players I ever came across.

‘Libby’s a little ball of muscle and that’s the way I describe her! She is tough as nails and a super back (defender). You get nothing easy off her. You need to have those characteristics as a back. You need to be honest because if you are not honest when playing then you are going to get absolutely creased.’

Coppinger’s dedication to lining out for both the Cork football and camogie senior panels is something 11-time All-Star O’Connor has witnessed first-hand.

‘Libby leaves no stone unturned, has a super attitude and approach to training and games,’ O’Connor explained.

‘She is just like the other dual players, such as Hannah Looney. I used to say to them that I didn’t know how they kept doing it (playing football and camogie), that they must be exhausted.

‘We used to train at 8am on Saturday and Sunday mornings with Cork. The times Libby wouldn’t be staying in Cork, she’d be below on the farm in Kealkill, she’d be in her car getting a few minutes sleep before the training sessions started.

‘There wouldn’t be a whinge or complaint out of Libby, just straight out onto the pitch. She is a big player for Cork.’

Cork GAA great O’Connor recently released her autobiography, Why not a Warrior?, and much like her performances for Cork, it’s earning rave reviews.

Why not a Warrior? is published by Hero Books and available in all good bookstores or via Amazon.