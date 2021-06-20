Knee injury forces Cork star Ciarán Sheehan to retire from inter-county football

ALL-IRELAND winning Cork footballer Ciarán Sheehan has been forced to retire from the inter-county scene due to a knee injury.

The 30-year-old Éire Óg clubman confirmed to the Irish Examiner that he is stepping back from inter-county football, but hopes to continue playing club football.

‘My knee has got to the point where competing at inter-county level intensity is no longer an option as the long-term health of the knee is at high risk if I continue to play at that level,’ Sheehan told the Irish Examiner.

Sheehan is currently sidelined with a knee injury suffered in Cork’s league win away against Clare at the end of May, while he also missed last year’s championship with a knee injury.