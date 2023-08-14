Kingpins Ballinora serve notice of Mid Cork junior hurling championship three-in-a-row intention

BRENDAN KENNEALLY rounds up the opening weekend of the 2023 MJK Oils Mid Cork Junior Hurling championship

GROUP 1

Ballinora 3-14

Inniscarra 1-10

Ballinora, champions for the past two years, gave every indication on Saturday evening at Coachford that they will not be relinquishing their title easily as they overcame Inniscarra in the opening round of the MJK Oils Mid Cork Junior Hurling Championship.

Ballinora had the benefit of a stiff breeze in the opening half but it was Conrad Desmond for Inniscarra who had the first point, Liam Lyons equalising for the champions in the fourth minute. Desmond again pushed ‘Scarra in front, but Ballinora replied with points from Darragh Corkery and two from Liam Lyons’ frees. A 65 by Desmond cut the gap to the minimum but in the 15th minute a strong run by James Byrne presented Alan O’Shea with a glorious goal scoring opportunity which he clinically availed of. Lyons added a free and Ballinora led by 1-5 to 0-3. Desmond pointed another Inniscarra free but on 25 again Byrne burst forward, passed to Darragh Corkery and the bustling full forward set up Alan O’Shea to again billow the ‘Scarra net. At half time Ballinora were in a strong position, leading 2-5 to 0-5.

Two points from Alan O’Shea got the winners off to a good start in the second half, as goalkeeper Donal Óg Coleman and Desmond replied for Inniscarra. James Murphy and Byrne matched further ‘Scarra points from Desmond and goalkeeper Coleman again, so it was 2-9 to 0-9 in the 40th minute.

Darragh Corkery set up the third goal for Ballinora in the 42nd minute, substitute James Keohane the lethal finisher, and they weren’t caught after this.

Scorers

Ballinora: A O’Shea 2-2; L Lyons 0-6 (5f, 1 65); J Keohane 1-0; J Byrne 0-2; J Murphy, D Corkery, D Holmes, T Burns 0-1 each.

Inniscarra: C Desmond 0-6 (3f; 1 65), S Linehan 1-0, D Óg Coleman 0-3 (3f); M Linehan 0-1.

Ballinora: Barry Crowley; Tim Forde, Mike Lordan, Ronan Barrow; Ken Greally, Neil Lordan, Danny Dineen; James Byrne, Tommy Burns; Liam Lyons, Darragh Holmes, Conor Quirke; Alan O’Shea, Darragh Corkery, Kevin Murphy.

Subs: James Keohane, Colin O’Flynn, Michael Quirke, Paddy Fitton.

Inniscarra: Dave Óg Coleman; James Roche, John O’Brien, Adam Doyle; Sean Barrett, David Keane, Mark Linehan; Darragh Hughes, Sean Quinlivan; James Murphy, Shane Buckley, John Cussen; Conrad Desmond, Sean Leisk, Donal Dineen.

Subs: Shane Linehan, Michael O’Connell

Referee: Brendan Barry-Murphy (Aghabullogue).

Kilmichael 3-17

Ballincollig 0-19

Kilmichael left all previous form far behind them when they turned in an impressive display in their defeat of Ballincollig at Cloughduv on Sunday evening. Kilmichael were really up for the contest, and boosted by a superb Brendan Cotter goal in the 23rd minute, led at half time by 1-12 to 0-10.

A second goal in the 35th minute from Conor Cotter, followed by another almost immediately from Finbarr Buckley really gave Kilmichael impetus. Despite a huge fight back by The Village team, which cut the deficit to four points with five minutes remaining, Kilmichael steadied the ship with a point from Tom Downey. Two late points from Peter Kelleher saw them secure the win.

Peter Kelleher finished with a personal tally of 0-9, Conor Cotter with 1-5 and this duo were the main instruments in the destruction of Ballincollig but Kilmichael had other star performers in goalkeeper Stephen O’Leary, Shane and Cathal Foley, Ronan Murphy, Alan McCarthy and Chris O’Connell.

The first quarter was very evenly contested with Kilmichael leading by 0-7 to 0-6. After early points from Rory O’Connor, Ronan Power and Seán Walsh, Ballincollig free-taker Adam Wills began to take centre stage and his accuracy was crucial in keeping his side in touch. The first Kilmichael goal in the 23rd minute was created by a superb pass from Andrew Kelleher into the path of Brendan Cotter who lashed the sliothar past a stranded Ronan Cambridge. This goal was a major boost for the winners who then matched Ballincollig score for score to finish 1-12 to 0-10 in front at half time.

There was an exchange of points on the restart but then Kilmichael hit Ballincollig with two goals in three minutes, the first a fortuitous deflection off a Conor Cotter long-range free and the second from Finbarr Buckley, who was set up by Peter Kelleher’s perfect pass. Leading by three goals Kilmichael were in a strong position but Ballincollig set bravely about getting back into contention. Five points in a row cut the gap to four and left Ballincollig with hope but Downey’s point for Kilmichael on 56 broke the Ballincollig momentum.

Scorers

Kilmichael: P Kelleher 0-9 (5f); C Cotter 1-5 (1-4f, 1 65); F Buckley, B Cotter 1-0 each; R Murphy, C O’Connell, T Downey 0-1 each.

Ballincollig: A Wills 0-10 (9f); S Walsh 0-4; S O’Sullivan, P Kelly, R O’Connor, S Murphy, R Power 0-1 each.

Kilmichael: Stephen O’Leary; Gerard Murphy, Shane Foley, Luke Hennigan; Finbarr Dromey, Cathal Foley, Eoghan Murphy; Conor Cotter, Ronan Murphy; Chris O’Connell, Alan McCarthy, Andrew Kelleher; Brendan Cotter, Peter Kelleher, Finbarr Buckley. Subs: Tom Downey (50), Trevor Tobin (59).

Ballincollig: Ronan Cambridge; Brian Dore, Paul Sheridan, Diarmuid Ward; Conor Sexton, Conor Kinsella, Shane O’Sullivan; Dillon Horgan, Pete Kelly; Adam Wills, Rory O’Connor, Jason Murphy; Shane Murphy, Ronan Power, Seán Walsh.

Sub: Cameron Lucey (43).

***

GROUP 2

Dripsey 2-15

Blarney 0-6

Dripsey were back in the Mid Cork junior hurling championship for the first time since 2008 and got their campaign off to a fine start with a big win over a disappointing Blarney second team at Donoughmore. Michael O’Riordan was the star of the game for the winners, scoring 2-9, his first goal just before half time and the second very late in the game.

Cloughduv are the third team in the group and they meet Blarney in round two at Grenagh this Sunday, August 13th at 7pm.

***

GROUP 3

Grenagh 3-22

Éire Óg 1-12

Last year’s beaten finalists Grenagh gave an impressive display in their big win over the Éire Óg seconds at Ballymaw (Ballinora GAA). The winners were well coached with a good game plan and were just that much too good for the Ovens men whose first team had a great victory over Valley Rovers the previous day.

Grenagh started well and led by 2-5 to 0-3, the goals coming from Dan Twomey in the third minute and David Coleman after ten minutes. A third goal on 28 from midfielder Michael O’Riordan had them leading by 3-14 to 0-6 at half time and on the high road to victory.

Éire Óg scorers: Darragh Coakley 1-3; C Sheehan 0-3; David Braham, Fintan O’Leary 0-2 each; Colm Clifford, Culann Malone 0-1 each.

Grenagh: James Walsh; Paul Barry-Murphy, Kelvin Cummins, Alex Kiely; Adam McCarthy, Peter McSweeney, Ted Twomey; Michael O’Riordan, Sean Joyce; Cathal Cronin, Stephen McCarthy, Christopher Buckley; Dara O’Shea, David Coleman, Dan Twomey. Subs: Seamus Cronin and Ultan Duggan.

Éire Óg: Eoin O’Shea; Cormac Harris, Sean O’Flynn, Kevin Cooper; Colm Clifford, Cathal Mullins, Daniel Sheehan; William McCarthy, Culann Malone; Darragh Coakley, John McCarthy, David Braham; Keith Riordan, Cathal Sheehan, Fintan O’Leary.

Subs: Diarmuid Dillon (ht), Rian O’Flynn (32), Eoin Lyons (41).