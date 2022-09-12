Sport

Kilmeen crowned Carbery junior B football champions

September 12th, 2022 12:30 PM

By Southern Star Team

Kilmeen's Liam O'Brien is challenged by Dohenys' Jack McCarthy during the Bandon Co-op JBFC final at Ballinacarriga on Sunday. (Photo: Paddy Feen)

Kilmeen 2-13                                                

Dohenys 1-5

KILMEEN were crowned Bandon Co-op Carbery Junior B football champions at Ballinacarriga on Sunday.

The winners will now ply their trade back in the A grade in 2023.

Goals in the opening half from Shane O’Donovan and Damien O’Gorman helped Kilmeen into a commanding 2-7 to 0-4 lead by half time.

While Gareth Crowley, Dohenys’ best player, led the Dunmanway side’s title bid, there was no denying Kilmeen who were good value for this win.

  • Don’t miss Thursday’s Southern Star for a full page on Kilmeen’s title triumph

***

